Navy's R-Day Tableau To Showcase Three Newly Commissioned Frontline Combatants

New Delhi: The Indian Navy's tableau at the 76th Republic Day parade will showcase its three newly commissioned frontline combatants -- warships INS Surat and INS Nilgiri, and submarine INS Vaghsheer.

At a press conference held at Kota House here on Wednesday, the Navy unveiled a model of the tableau featuring the thematic tagline 'Atmanirbhar Nausena se Rashtra Nirman'. Officials said the Navy's mixed marching contingent and a band will also participate in the ceremonial parade at Kartavya Path.

Controller Personnel Services Vice Admiral Vineet McCarty said the tableau will depict the three platforms commissioned just a week ago in Mumbai, symbolising India's naval prowess and the spirit of 'Atmanirbharta' (self-reliance). The tableau commanders are Lt Cdr Mamta Sihag and Lt Vipul Singh Gahlaut.

The marching contingent, led by Lt Cdr Saahil Ahluwalia, would consist of 144 young personnel, fronted by three platoon commanders -- Lt Cdr Indresh Chaudhary, Lt Cdr Kajal Bharavi and Lt Divinder Kumar.

The average age of the members in the contingent is 25 years. These personnel have been carefully handpicked from all branches of the Indian Navy and have undergone specialised training of over two months to withstand the rigours of this event, the officer said.

The Indian Navy band, led by MCPO Musician first class M Antony Raj and comprising 80 musicians, will be marching with pride and honour. At the Beating Retreat on January 29, this band's performance will comprise compositions and arrangements of several soul-stirring and foot-tapping tunes accompanied by an impressive display of myriad formations. For the first time, the band consists of six women, Vice Admiral McCarty said.

Vice Admiral McCarty also recalled the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his address during the commissioning of the three frontline combatants at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on January 15. In his address, Modi noted that experts say that every rupee invested in shipbuilding has a nearly double positive impact on the economy.

The prime minister had remarked that currently, 60 large ships were under construction in the country, valued at approximately Rs 1.5 lakh crore. He had emphasised that this investment would result in an economic circulation of around Rs 3 lakh crore and a six-fold multiplier effect in terms of employment.