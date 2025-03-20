'Navroz Mubarak!': PM Modi Wishes People On Parsi New Year

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his wishes to all the people on the occasion of Navroz (also called Nowruz), the Parsi New Year.

"Navroz Mubarak! May this special day bring abundance of happiness, prosperity and good health to all. May the coming year be marked by success and progress, and may the bonds of harmony be strengthened. Wishing a joyful and fulfilling year ahead!" read a post by PM Modi.

BJP President and Health Minister JP Nadda also conveyed his wishes, "On this auspicious occasion of Navroz, I extend my warmest New Year greetings to the Parsi community across the globe. May this New Year bring peace, good health, and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Wishing you a joyful and blessed year ahead. Navroz Mubarak."

Navroz is the Persian festival marking its calendar new year. The festival has been observed by Persians and Iranians, as it marks the first day of the new year of the Iranian calendar. The festival has been celebrated across Asia for thousands of years. Even though the festival is celebrated by multiple communities, it is still considered a holy day of Zoroastrians, where the festival has its roots. The festival marks the arrival of spring too for the people.

Earlier, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju also extended his greetings to the people.

"Wishing our Parsi sisters & brothers a joyous & prosperous Navroz! May this new year bring happiness, success & good health to you & your loved ones. Your rich traditions & contributions make our society stronger. Wishing you a year filled with joy & prosperity," read Rijiju's post. Multiple other leaders, including from the Opposition, like Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge wished the Parsi community on the occasion.

"Our warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Navroz, the Parsi New Year. Navroz marks the onset of new beginnings, celebrating life and hope. May this festival strengthen the bonds of harmony and reinvigorate the values of peace in our diverse country. Navroz Mubarak!," read Kharge's post.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "May this auspicious occasion bring joy, good health, and prosperity to you and your loved ones."