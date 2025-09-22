ETV Bharat / bharat

Navratri In Chikhaldara: Tribal Devotion Amidst Tiger Scare In A Mountain Cave

It is believed that this goddess, which is located in the cave of the high mountain, was established by the Pandavas. The Pandavas lived in the kingdom of Viratraja in the Satpura mountain range for 12 years. During that time, the Pandavas established a goddess in this cave with the intention of having their own deity in the forest area.

In the morning, the temple priests started the festival by worshipping the new flag on the high mountain on the stone kapari. The secretary of Shri Ambadevi Temple Sansthan, Devidas Hate, anointed the consort goddess and performed the ritual Ghatasthapana.

However, back to Ghatasthapana, also known as Kalash Sthapana, is a significant Hindu ritual that marks the beginning of the Navratri festival. Performed on the first day of Navratri, it symbolises the invocation of Goddess Durga and is considered an essential part of the nine-day festivities.

Therefore, there is a fear of tigers during the Navratri festival. The forest department is advising people to be careful when going out after dark.

One word of caution at the very outset. In the last six months, six people have lost their lives to tiger attacks in Melghat. Due to this, there is a fear of tigers in the area. Many people have also seen tigers in Chikhaldara for the last 7 days.

Here, the goddess is worshipped in a cave in the mountains. This place is considered a place of great devotion for the tribal brothers of Melghat.

Amravati: On the first day of Navratri, hundreds of tribal brothers from various parts of Melghat were present to worship the Goddess Durga at Devi Point - a famous religious and tourist spot in Chikhaldara, Maharashtra.

Drops of water are constantly dripping in front of the cave at Devi Point. In some places, a large stream of water falls in the form of a waterfall. The water of this waterfall and the water that seeps through the cave are from the source of the Chandrabhaga River.

All this water is collected in a large tank in front of the goddess's cave. After that, it flows through a deep valley in front. The flow of this water is the Chandrabhaga River. Below the mud valley, the Chandrabhaga river flows from Mozhari, further from Achalpur and Daryapur. Then it joins the Purna River.

Due to the efforts of former Chief Minister Sudhakar Naik, there has been a big change in the worship of the goddess at Chikhaldara.

Earlier, the goddess at Chikhaldara was known as the Goddess of the tribals. The custom of sacrificing chickens and goats as a vow in Kapari was going on. But now this custom has stopped. The credit for this goes to former Chief Minister Sudhakar Naik.

In 1984-85, Sudhakar Naik requested that the responsibility of this religious place be given to the Shri Ambadevi Temple Sanstha in Amravati. Accepting this request, the temple Sanstha took over the management of Devi Point.

Today, the Navratri festival of this place has completely changed. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Vice President of Shri Ambadevi Temple Sanstha, Hemant Dongre said, “During today's Navratri festival, puja-aarti is performed every morning and evening. Bhajans are performed in the temple premises throughout the day. On Vijayadashami, a grand procession of the festival idol is taken out.”

This has given the worship of the goddess a modern and cultural look. According to tribal tradition, there is a custom of offering lemons near the entrance of the deity. In the area where the Goddess's Kapari is located in Chikhaldara, where one has to descend, an entrance has been built. On one side of this entrance, the tribal brothers of the Korku tribe light the flame of the entrance and worship according to their custom.

At this time, two or three lemons are offered at this place. There is also a tradition of breaking coconuts at the same place to go to the temple of the goddess.

“This is Dwarkanath. It is not possible to proceed for the darshan of the goddess without worshipping Dwarkanath,” tribal devotee Kaluram Chaturkar told ETV Bharat Bharat. Tribal brothers come with great devotion to the darshan of the goddess in Chikhaldara. No one is allowed to sacrifice animals in the temple area, yet some devotees leave a goat in the temple area, thinking that they have sacrificed a goat to the god. The tribal brothers give more importance to the Navratri festival in the month of Chaitra than to the Navratri festival in the month of Ashwin. During the Chaitra Navratri festival, a large number of chickens and goats are sacrificed as per the vows made to the Goddess.

However, sacrifice is officially prohibited in the temple area. The sacrifices mainly take place in the forest area near the temple, said Hemant Dongre.

Elephant and camel safari facilities are also available. During the Navratri festival, a large number of sarees are offered to the Goddess. These sarees are not sold outside. Instead, they are distributed as prasad to the devotees who come to see the Goddess on the day of Ashtami, said Hemant Dongre.

