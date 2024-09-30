ETV Bharat / bharat

Navratri Festival 2024: Know Significance, Dates, Rituals, Do's And Don'ts

Hyderabad: Symbolising the triumph of good over evil, Navratri is a grand festival celebrated across the country for nine days, starting from October 3 to 12. Goddess Durga is worshipped during Navratri to celebrate the day of her victory over Demon Mahisasur. Legend has it that after years of penance, Mahishasura finally caught the attention of Brahma, who offered him a wish. Overcome by ambition, Mahishasura asked for immortality, specifying that he should not be killed by any 'man or animal on Earth. Brahma granted his request but warned him that a woman would ultimately bring about his demise.

This made him oppress many Gods in heaven. Unable to bear his torture, the Gods sought help from Brahma to free them from the tyranny of the demon Mahishasur. In turn, Devi Durga was born and endowed with supreme powers by Lord Brahma to battle against the demon. The fight ensued between Goddess Durga and the demon Mahisasur for 10 days following which on the 10th day Devi managed to win over Mahisasur when she cut the demon's head.

Among the four Navratris celebrated throughout the year--Magha (winter), Chaitra (spring), Ashadha (monsoon) and Shardiya Navratri (autumn)-- are considered the most important, often directed to as Maha Navratri. The Durga Puja is being celebrated to commemorate the fight that went on for 10 days and the last day is known as Vijayadashami. The nine-day festival of Sharad Navratri will end on Saturday, October 12 with Dussehra being celebrated on the same day.

Navratri Celebration Dates 2024

Navratri Tithis Date Puja Significant Colour Pratipada 3rd October 2024 Ghatasthapana Yellow Diwitya 4th October 2024 Maa Brahmacharini Puja Green Tritiya 5th October 2024 Chandraghanta Puja Grey Chaturthi 6th October 2024 Kushmanda Puja Orange Panchami 7th October 2024 Maa Skandamata Puja White Sashti 8th October 2024 Saraswati Avahan, Katyayani Puja Red Saptami 9th October 2024 Kalratri puja Blue Astami 10th October 2024 Maha Gauri Puja, Durga Ashtami Pink Navmi 11th October 2024 Maa Shiddhidatri Puja, Maha Navmi Purple Dasmi 12th October 2024 Vijay Dashmi (Dusshera) Vibrant colours

Rituals during Navratri

Devotees during Navratri observe fast, abstaining from onions, garlic, meat and alcohol. In Eastern India, especially in West Bengal, Navratri is celebrated as Durga Puja, the most significant festival of the year. Large pandals are set up and illuminated with lights and diyas, with various other religious activities taking place. It is that time of the year when people gather across different states of the country dressed up in traditional attire with sticks in their hands to enjoy the Navratri dance known as Dandiya or Garba.

Kanya Pujan also known as Kanjak is performed during Navratri to honour young girls as manifestations of Goddess Durga. It is believed that performing this sacred ritual will help one gain the blessings of the Goddess Durga and acknowledge the power bestowed on the girl child, making this ceremony an important aspect of the Navratri celebrations.

Distinct forms of Maa Durga during the nine nights of Navratri:

Shakti: She is worshipped as 'Shakti,' the deity of power at the beginning of three days.

Lakshmi: For the next three days, She is revered as Lakshmi, the God of Wealth.

Saraswati: In the final three days of the Navratri festival, she is honoured as Saraswati, the deity of knowledge and wisdom.