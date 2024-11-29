ETV Bharat / bharat

Navjot Singh Sidhu's Wife Accuses Their Close Associates For Duping Rs 2 Crore

Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife alleged that the US-based NRI Angadpal Singh, along with Mangal Singh and Sukhwinder Singh, duped her of over Rs 2 crore.

Former MLA Dr. Navjot Kaur Sidhu along with husband and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu addresses a press conference, in Amritsar on Thursday. (ANI)
Chandigarh: Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife, Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu, levelled some serious allegations against her ex-personal assistant and the US-based NRI for allegedly duping her of over Rs 2 crore in the name of registration of a SCO in Ranjit Avenue in her favour.

The case has been sent to the Economic Offenses (EO) Wing, and the investigation is underway, sources said.

Dr Sidhu has alleged that the US-based NRI Angadpal Singh, along with Mangal Singh and Sukhwinder Singh, committed the fraud. Apart from this, their former personal assistant Gaurav and his partner Jagjit Singh played a key role in this fraud, she further alleged.

According to Sidhu, she had transferred Rs 1.5 crore into Angad Pal Singh's account and alleged making multiple payments to him through her PA Gaurav. Thereafter, Sidhu said that even after making several requests to Angad, he did not provide the sale deed registered in her favour and kept making excuses.

Navjot Singh Sindhu is a former India batter and mostly opened the batting for the side. He played 51 Tests and 136 ODIs before retiring from the game. Post-retirement, Sidhu, who hails from Punjab, entered politics.

He is also known as a broadcaster also.

