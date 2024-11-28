ETV Bharat / bharat

Navjot Singh Sidhu, Wife Face Rs 850 Crore Notice Over Cancer Cure Claims

The Chhattisgarh Civil Society issued a Rs 850 crore notice to Sidhu's wife and demanded an apology for the former cricketer's cancer treatment claims.

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh Civil Society (CCS) has issued a Rs 850 crore notice to the wife of senior Congress leader and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu following her husband's cancer treatment claims.

On Monday, Sidhu addressed a press conference and claimed that his wife Navjot Kaur’s cancer was cured by following a diet plan, which played a crucial role in her treatment. He said that the deadly cancer disease could be cured with a diet consisting of lemonade, raw turmeric, and neem.

Dr Kuldeep Solanki, the CCS convener, termed Sidhu’s statements “misleading” and “confusing.” “It has the potential to create negativity in people’s minds towards allopathic medicine and treatment. It is compelling even cancer patients to leave the medication in between, which has increased their life risks,” reads the notice.

The civil society demanded an apology from Sidhu and asked Kaur to provide evidence to back up her claims within seven days, failing which they would take legal action against her.

The CCS also asked her to issue public clarification on her husband’s assertions, alleging that any misleading information would jeopardise the health of other patients.

Sidhu's claims triggered controversy and invited strong opposition from many people, especially doctors. They said that there was no scientific data that backed such claims and also urged the public to seek professional medical help for cancer treatment.

