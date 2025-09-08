ETV Bharat / bharat

Naveen Patnaik's Delhi Visit Ahead Of Vice Presidential Poll Sparks Discussion - Who Will BJD Support?

On Saturday, Patnaik chaired a meeting of the BJD's political affairs committee, party's highest decision-making body, to discuss various issues, including organisational progress and activities, along with concerns for women and farmers. Sources said he also sought the opinion of each member on whether to support the NDA candidate or the INDIA nominee or stay neutral.

During his stay in New Delhi, the former Chief Minister is scheduled to attend personal events, meet political leaders and hold deliberations with party MPs. Speculations are also rife that Patnaik may meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had called him during his illness to wish him a speedy recovery and asked to meet when he visited Delhi.

The Vice Presidential election is scheduled on Tuesday (September 9). While the BJD is yet to announce its stand, the party's role is being closely watched. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had earlier spoke to Patnaik over phone requesting him to support NDA nominee Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, while Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge had also reached out to Patnaik for his support to Justice B Sudershan Reddy, backed by the INDIA bloc. Patnaik, however, hasn't revealed his decision.

"I am leaving for New Delhi... Since the Vice Presidential election is coming up, I will discuss it with the party MPs," Patnaik said at the Bhubaneswar airport before his departure.

Bhubaneswar: After consultations with senior leaders of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on the party's stand in the Vice Presidential polls, BJD supremo and Odisha Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik left for New Delhi on Sunday evening on a four-day visit. His trip has triggered speculation over whether BJD will back the NDA candidate or support the INDIA bloc nominee, or abstain from voting.

Naveen Patnaik chairs BJD's political affairs committee meeting in Bhubaneswar before his Delhi visit (ETV Bharat)

BJD chief whip and panel member Pramila Mallick said, "Party president Naveen Patnaik chaired the political affairs committee meeting during which discussions were held on strengthening newly-formed women, youth and student wings at the grassroots level. The party supremo has directed senior leaders to raise issues like atrocities against Dalits, tribals and women, and disruption of Jagannath Rath Yatra in the Assembly."

When asked about party's stand in the Vice Presidental election, Mallick said, "All of us have expressed our views on the Vice Presidential election. The final decision will be taken by Naveen Patnaik keeping in view the interest of the state and its people."

Another panel member said most leaders advised against voting for either NDA or INDIA bloc candidates. "We have informed Naveen Patnaik that we will not vote for NDA candidate under any circumstances. If BJD votes for NDA candidate, it will be presumed that we voted for BJP out of fear. Congress will find a reason to criticise that BJD and BJP are still together. This will not go in BJD's favor in the coming days. Similarly, if we vote for the INDIA bloc candidate, people may think BJD wants to merge with the Congress, which also is not good for the party," the panel member said.

While such statements indicate that BJD may walk out in the Vice Presidential election or not vote for any candidate, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das is optimistic that Patnaik will vote in favour of INDIA bloc candidate. "Now is the time for Naveen Babu to take a historic decision. People of Odisha as well his party leaders want him to vote in favour of INDIA bloc candidate. Let's see what decision he finally takes, and whether it will truly serve the interests of Odisha."

"Naveen Babu has the support of 51 MLAs, why should he be under pressure? If he wishes, he does not need to tread the ministerial path. I sincerely hope Naveen Babu takes a decision that strengthens his party," added Das.

Meanwhile, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal also travelled to New Delhi on Saturday night, reportedly to meet party's senior leaders. The purpose of his sudden visit has not been disclosed.

Political circles are now abuzz with speculation that Patnaik's stance may become clear after his possible meeting with PM Modi. Though not part of the NDA, Patnaik has previously supported NDA candidates "in Odisha's interest" over a dozen times. He is expected to remain in Delhi until the election concludes and will personally monitor the situation to avoid internal party conflict like during the recent Waqf Bill voting episode.