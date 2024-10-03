ETV Bharat / bharat

Navahnika Salakatla Brahmotsavams At Tirumala From Oct 4 To 12

Every day there will be Vahana Sevas in the morning between 8 am and 10 am and in the evening between 7 pm and 9 pm (except on October 4). The day-wise schedule of morning and evening Vahana Sevas are as follows.

Tirupati: Every day is a festival day in Tirumala and there is no exaggeration to say that TTD celebrates 450 odd festivals all through the year. Among the various festivals, the most important is the Navahnika Salakatla Brahmotsavams. This mega nine-day religious fete is scheduled from October 4 to 12 in Tirumala with Ankurarpana being performed on October 3.

Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateshwara, was decked up ahead of Navahnika Salakatla Brahmotsavams which are slated from Oct 4 To 12.

4 pm to 5 pm Golden Chariot

7 pm to 9 pm Gaja Vahanam

10/10/2024 (Thursday)

8 am to 10 am Suryaprabha Vahanam

7 pm to 9 pm Chandraprabha Vahanam

11/10/2024 (Friday)

7 am onwards Rathotsavam

7 pm to 9 pm Aswa Vahanam

12/10/2024 (Saturday)

6 am to 9 am Chakra Snanam

8:30 pm to 10:30 pm Dwajaavarohanam

Snapana Tirumanjanam will be performed to the utsava deities of Sri Malayappa Swamy, Sridevi and Bhudevi at Ranganayakula Mandapam on the second, third and fourth days during annual Brahmotsavams.

BRAHMOTSAVA ANKURAROPANAM ON OCTOBER 3

The traditional, Ankuraropanam or Ankurarpanam or Beejavapanam is one of the most important rituals of the Vaikhanasa Agama, which essentially is the Seed Swing Festival that is observed in Tirumala as a ritual of prelude on a day before the annual Brahmotsavam on October 3.

The essence of this ritual is to make a Sankalpa (wish) to celebrate a festival successfully and get the grace of the Mula Virat.

Another important thing to note is that Ankurarpana should never be done in the daytime. This dictum has its basis in astrological principles as Chandra, the Moon is often termed the 'Sasya karaka' the controller of plants.

Sowing a seed in the daytime is not considered wise. In fact, Chandra is considered strong in the night. Also, an auspicious lagna or muhurta is considered to sow the Nava Dhanyas.

ABOUT PALIKAS

The vessels known as Palikas using gold, silver, copper or mud are usually used while performing Ankurarpanam. They were placed in the Yagashala and seeds were sown in each vessel.

The sprouting of the seeds depicts the grandeur in which the festival is being celebrated. After the Senadhipati Utsavam, Mritsangarahanam and Ankurarpanam were held during the annual Brahmotsavams.

