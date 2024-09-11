ETV Bharat / bharat

Natural Geographic Isolation in Gujarat's Lions, Relocation Unnecessary: Intl Big Cat Alliance Chief

New Delhi: Natural geographic isolation is occurring among Asiatic lion populations in Gujarat and there is currently no need to translocate them, according to the director general of the International Big Cat Alliance.

SP Yadav, who previously led both Project Lion and Project Tiger, told PTI editors at the agency's headquarters that translocating Asiatic lions is unnecessary since the population is not confined to a single area.

He said it is true that if an epidemic occurs, like the one in Tanzania where 90 per cent of the lion population got wiped out, it could be devastating.

"However, epidemics spread when there is no geographical segregation of the population. And in Gujarat, the distribution area has expanded from 15,000 square kilometres to 30,000 square kilometres, so there is no need for human intervention," Yadav said, addressing concerns about the risk of an epidemic or a natural calamity wiping out the entire Asiatic lion population in the state.

Yadav said that a male lion naturally dispersed to the Barda Wildlife Sanctuary from Gir, followed by a female, and cubs have since been born there.

"Had the population been confined to one area, this would have been a concern. But now, no such question arises. Nature is taking care of it. At present, I believe there is no need (for translocation)," he said.

Gujarat is the only habitat for Asiatic lions in India, and experts have long advocated for the relocation of some lions to other regions of the country to reduce their vulnerability to diseases due to close proximity.

In 2013, the Supreme Court directed the government to translocate Asiatic lions from Gujarat to Kuno National Park in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh within six months. However, nearly a decade later, cheetahs were introduced to Kuno from Africa as part of the world's first intercontinental translocation of big cats.