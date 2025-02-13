ETV Bharat / bharat

Nationwide Special Drive To Register On National Fisheries Digital Platform To Be Organised

New Delhi: The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying is organising a special nationwide campaign for registrations on the National Fisheries Digital Platform (NFDP) along with expediting registration approvals and mobilising applications from eligible stakeholders for availing various benefits provided under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana (PMMKSSY)

The campaign will be held from February 14 to 22, this nationwide effort, in collaboration with State and Union Territory Fisheries Departments, National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), and Common Service Centers (CSCs), will focus on organising camps in key fisheries hotspots and potential areas across the country aimed at expediting the registration process, enhancing approval rates, and encouraging eligible stakeholders to avail themselves of the numerous benefits under PMMKSSY, like credit facilitation, aquaculture insurance and performance grants, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying said.

The PMMKSSY, a Central Sector Sub-scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana with an outlay of Rs 6,000 crore is under implementation from 2023-2024. The aim is to formalise the fisheries sector, enhance access to institutional finance, promote aquaculture insurance, improve value chain efficiencies, and strengthen fish safety and quality assurance systems. By addressing key challenges such as fragmentation, lack of credit access, and low-value chain efficiency, PMMKSSY seeks to create a more resilient and sustainable fisheries sector, ensuring enhanced livelihoods for fishers and fish farmers, the Ministry informed.