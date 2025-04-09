ETV Bharat / bharat

Nationalism For Us Is To Bind People Together, For BJP-RSS It's To Divide Society: Congress

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge along with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during the All India Congress Committee (AICC) session, at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Memorial in Ahmedabad on Wednesday ( ANI )

Ahmedabad: The Congress launched a scathing attack on the RSS and the BJP saying their "pseudo-nationalism" seeks to divide them. The grand old party asserted that its idea of nationalism binds people together.

The party made the assertion in its 'Nyaypath' resolution adopted at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) session held here. The resolution focussed strongly on defining the party's take on nationalism and contrasting it with that of the BJP.

"Of course, the territorial integrity of India depicts our nationhood. But nationalism, in its true sense, signifies the social, political and economic justice as also the empowerment of India's people," it said.

In the resolution, the party stated that nationalism denotes the protection of rights and the equity of progress for the marginalised, the oppressed, and the underprivileged.

"It ties the entire nation in the spirit of fraternity and brotherhood. Nationalism is rooted in India's pluralistic and liberal ethos, in our conduct, our beliefs, and our way of life."

"The idea of nationalism for the Congress is one that binds people together. On the other hand, the pseudo-nationalism of the BJP-RSS seeks to divide the society and our people," the resolution said.

While asserting that the "BJP-RSS model of nationalism aims to erase India's diversity", the resolution stated that the nationalism espoused by the Congress is "deeply embedded in our shared heritage, while that of the BJP-RSS is marred by vitriol and prejudice."