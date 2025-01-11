ETV Bharat / bharat

National Youth Day Observed On January 12 To Mark Birth Anniversary Of Swami Vivekanand

New Delhi: National Youth Day is observed on January 12 every year to mark the birth anniversary of a great philosopher and youth icon Swami Vivekanand.

“This day is a day of great inspiration for every Indian youth, it is a day for taking new resolutions. On this day, India had received such a zealous entity in the form of Vivekananda that is still energizing our country, constantly inspiring us and showing us the way forward,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier said on National Youth Day.

Taking social media platform X, PIB India wrote, “National Youth Day 2025 Celebrating the Power of Youth. National Youth Day or Rashtriya Yuva Divas is celebrated on 12th January every year in commemoration of the great spiritual leader, philosopher and thinker Swami Vivekananda.”

MyGov Tripura posted on X, “Talk to Yourself Once in a Day, Otherwise You may miss meeting an intelligent person in this World-Swami Vivekananda.”

On this occasion, PM Narendra Modi will interact with 3000 young leaders selected through a merit-based, multi-level selection process from over 30 lakh participants.

The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue aims to break the 25 year old tradition of holding the National Youth Festival in a conventional manner. It aligns with the Prime Minister's Independence Day call to engage 1 lakh youth in politics without political affiliations and provide them a national platform to make their ideas for Viksit Bharat, a reality. The Prime Minister will participate in multiple activities designed to inspire, motivate, and empower the nation's future leaders. Innovative young leaders will make ten powerpoint presentations representing the ten thematic areas pivotal to India’s development. These presentations reflect the innovative ideas and solutions proposed by young leaders to address some of India's most pressing challenges, the Prime Minister's Office informed.

