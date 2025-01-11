National Youth Day Observed On January 12 To Mark Birth Anniversary Of Swami Vivekanand

New Delhi: National Youth Day is observed on January 12 every year to mark the birth anniversary of a great philosopher and youth icon Swami Vivekanand.
“This day is a day of great inspiration for every Indian youth, it is a day for taking new resolutions. On this day, India had received such a zealous entity in the form of Vivekananda that is still energizing our country, constantly inspiring us and showing us the way forward,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier said on National Youth Day.
Taking social media platform X, PIB India wrote, “National Youth Day 2025 Celebrating the Power of Youth. National Youth Day or Rashtriya Yuva Divas is celebrated on 12th January every year in commemoration of the great spiritual leader, philosopher and thinker Swami Vivekananda.”
MyGov Tripura posted on X, “Talk to Yourself Once in a Day, Otherwise You may miss meeting an intelligent person in this World-Swami Vivekananda.”
On this occasion, PM Narendra Modi will interact with 3000 young leaders selected through a merit-based, multi-level selection process from over 30 lakh participants.
The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue aims to break the 25 year old tradition of holding the National Youth Festival in a conventional manner. It aligns with the Prime Minister's Independence Day call to engage 1 lakh youth in politics without political affiliations and provide them a national platform to make their ideas for Viksit Bharat, a reality. The Prime Minister will participate in multiple activities designed to inspire, motivate, and empower the nation's future leaders. Innovative young leaders will make ten powerpoint presentations representing the ten thematic areas pivotal to India’s development. These presentations reflect the innovative ideas and solutions proposed by young leaders to address some of India's most pressing challenges, the Prime Minister's Office informed.
Prime Minister’s message on X:
A tribute to India’s Yuva Shakti! Tomorrow, 12th January, is a very special day as it is the Jayanti of Swami Vivekananda. On this occasion, I will spend the entire day with my young friends at the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025. Over conversations and lunch, we will discuss various subjects aimed at building a Viksit Bharat.
History:
Swami Vivekananda, the great philosopher, thinker and the greatest patron of the youth in India, was born on January 12, 1863, on the Pausha Krishna Saptami Tithi in Kolkata (then Calcutta). Every year since 1985, the Central government observes January 12, the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, as the National Youth Day and the week commencing from that day, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports earlier said.
Significance:
Observing National Youth Day helps youth to gather with various activities including showcasing their talents, providing them an arena by creating a mini-India, where they interact in formal and informal settings and exchange their social and cultural uniqueness.
National Youth Festival:
The first National Youth Festival was held in 1995 in Bhopal as a major activity under the programme of the National Integration Camp.