National Youth Day 2025 | Swami Vivekananda Observed 38th Birthday In Mayavati Advaita Ashrama

Champawat: January 12 or the National Youth Day commemorates the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, a global thinker who was always ahead of the time the founder of the Ramakrishna Mission.

His attachment to Uttarakhand dates back to 1901 when he celebrated his 38th birthday at the Advaita Ashrama in Mayavati. The visionary monk, who enthralled the audience at the 1893 World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago, reached the ashrama on the Himalayan foothills in the Champawat district, on horse and foot from Haldwani. His stay shot the nondescript place to fame as it has been one of the top spiritual destinations in the world.

Veteran journalist Ganesh Dutt Pandey said, "On January 12, 1901, Swami Vivekananda celebrated his 38th birthday at Mayawati Ashrama, Lohaghat. On January 3, 1901, Swamiji reached the ashrama on foot and horse from Kathgodam."

According to the ashrama's portal, "When Swamiji returned from the West in 1897, he roused India by his tremendous personality and message through which comatose religion too was rejuvenated. In Almora, he inspired Captain Sevier and Mrs. Sevier along with Swami Swarupananda, his disciple, to commence looking for a place to house an Ashrama ‘dedicated to Advaita’. They found it in Mayavati, 6,400 ft. above sea level, surrounded by mountains on three sides, one side opening to a breathtaking view of the snow-capped Himalayan range."

On the day of his arrival, Swamiji, Swami Shivananda and Swami Sadananda were received by Swami Virjananda and Swami Swaroopananda of the ashrama. The snow-capped hills and the lush greenery made Swamiji forget about his cold-induced fatigue. A few days later, he visited Dharamghar from where he had a panoramic view of the Himalayas from Kedarnath to Nepal, leading him to express his desire to spend the rest of his life in the Himalayan region.

Swami Divyakrupananda, editor of the monthly spiritual magazine Prabuddha Bharata by Advaita Ashrama, said Swamijis arrival in Mayavati was a landmark as he graced the place with his divine qualities turning this nondescript hamlet into a centre of faith in the world. On his birthday, he desired to have ice cream in the freezing cold, which Swami Virjananda prepared from the ice nearby. Swami was so happy that he distributed it to everyone.

Swamiji said how lucky the people were living in this picturesque place, it could not happen without the grace of the almighty.