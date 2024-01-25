National Voters' Day: PM Modi Interacts with First-Time Voters

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is virtually interacting with first-time voters on National Voters' Day, says he feels privileged, and says the next 25 years are important for the youth. He also said that the young voters will decide on the country's direction and approach with their votes.

In addition, Modi said, addressing young voters, that a stable government results in big decisions, and their government resolved issues pending for decades. He also said that the circumstances prevailing 10–12 years ago had made the future of the country's youth dark.

(More details are awaited)