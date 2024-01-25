Loading...

National Voters' Day: PM Modi Interacts with First-Time Voters

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 25, 2024, 11:35 AM IST

Updated : Jan 25, 2024, 1:00 PM IST

PM Modi Interacts with First-Time Voters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the next 25 years are crucial for the youth of the nation.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is virtually interacting with first-time voters on National Voters' Day, says he feels privileged, and says the next 25 years are important for the youth. He also said that the young voters will decide on the country's direction and approach with their votes.

In addition, Modi said, addressing young voters, that a stable government results in big decisions, and their government resolved issues pending for decades. He also said that the circumstances prevailing 10–12 years ago had made the future of the country's youth dark.

(More details are awaited)

Last Updated :Jan 25, 2024, 1:00 PM IST

TAGGED:

Narendra ModiVotersNational Voters Day

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.