National Voters' Day 2024: 'Nothing Like Voting, Vote For Sure'

Hyderabad: National Voters' Day is observed on January 25 across the country to spread the importance of each vote in a country which stands as the largest democracy in the world. Every voter represent a voice that shapes the destiny of the country as a whole. Thus, elections continue to hold a special place in the nation as a celebration of awareness and alertness among the populace.

Theme for 2024 - The theme for National Voters' Day 2024 is 'Nothing like voting, I vote for sure'. The theme urges the individuals to value each and every vote. The theme also insists voters to play a significant role in the world's largest democracy by casting their vote.

History - The maiden observance of National Voters' Day in India was done on January 25, 2011, commemorating the establishment day of the Election Commission of India on January 25, 1950. The Election Commission began identifying eligible voters on January 1, who happened to be 18 years of age.

Objective - The primary objectives of National Voters' Day are multifaceted. It tries to enhance public awareness about the electoral process, voter registration requirements, and the substantial impact of informed voting on national development. By explaining the mechanics of elections, including polling, counting, and registration, the day aims to empower citizens with knowledge.

Significance - Inclusivity is a key theme, promoting participation from all eligible voters irrespective of caste, gender, or socioeconomic status. The day also serves to acknowledge outstanding contributors in the conduct and administration of elections, thereby upholding India's democratic values.

Why vote? The motive behind observing Voters' Day is to raise awareness regarding the importance of voting, especially among the newly eligible voters of the country. Voting's paramount importance is emphasised, considering it as a fundamental process shaping the government. Voting is a basic process that helps to form a country's government.

Celebration - The celebration underlines the role of every citizen in questioning and holding the government accountable through the exercise of their voting rights. This creates a sense of freedom to express opinions in major decision-making for the nation's benefit in a democratic setting.

Spreading awareness - The celebration acts as a catalyst for spreading awareness about the significance of voting, encouraging citizens to vote wisely for the nation's growth, economy, healthcare, education, and defense. It advocates transcending personal affiliations like relations, caste, religion, or region in favor of the nation's welfare.

National Voters Day Pledge - "We, the citizens of India, having abiding faith in democracy, hereby pledge to uphold the democratic traditions of our country and the dignity of free, fair and peaceful elections, and to vote in every election fearlessly and without being influenced by considerations of religion, race, caste, community, language or any inducement."

e-EPIC - It is an electronic version or digital version of the Election Voter ID Card which can be accessed through the official website and Voter Helpline App of the Election Commission of India, enhancing convenience for eligible voters aged 18 and above.

How can a person vote - Any Indian national who reaches 18 years of age can participate in the electoral process after registering with the Election Commission. Obtaining a Voter ID Card involves a simple online application process. To ensure a smooth voting process, eligible individuals must show their election voter ID cards at polling booths.

ECI ahead of 2024 elections - The Election Commission of India has embarked on a nationwide awareness program on Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) ahead of the 2024 General Elections. This program, conducted across 3,464 Assembly Constituencies in 613 districts, aims to provide citizens with a first-hand experience of the voting process, dispel misconceptions, and boost confidence.

Awareness programmes - State Chief Electoral Officers commence a focused awareness campaign approximately three months before the election announcement, utilising social media and local media platforms. The Commission's Standard Operating Procedure for Training and Awareness ensures the proper handling and storage of training equipment and acknowledges political parties' involvement in the process.

Barack Obama on Voting - Former US President, Barack Obama said, "When there's a vacuum in our democracy, when we don't vote, when we take our basic rights and freedoms for granted, when we turn away and stop paying attention and stop engaging and stop believing and look for the newest diversion, the electronic versions of bread and circuses, then other voices fill the void. A politics of fear and resentment and retrenchment takes hold. And demagogues promise simple fixes to complex problems."

Slogans on Voting Awareness