National Tourism Day Celebrated On January 25 To Highlight Importance Of Tourism For Economic Growth

New Delhi: National Tourism Day is celebrated on January 25 every year to highlight the importance of tourism for economic growth and promote the country's natural beauty.

This day highlights how tourism not only drives economic growth, creates employment and fosters infrastructure development but also positions India as a thriving global tourism destination, captivating the world with its unparalleled beauty and culture, the Ministry of Tourism earlier informed.

Taking to X, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu wrote, "In celebration of National Tourism Day 2025, with a focus on ‘Tourism and Sustainable Development’, we are proud to present our theme, ‘Tourism for Inclusive Growth.’ In Arunachal Pradesh, tourism goes beyond being an industry, it is an integral part of our way of life. Our warm hospitality and welcoming nature are among our greatest strengths."

Expressing similar expression, IGNOU posted on X, "The School Tourism and Hospitality Service Management, IGNOU, commemorated National Tourism Day with thematic lectures on Inclusive Tourism, delivered by experts Arun Kumar Singh, Director of FHRAI-IHM, and Dr. Lavkush Mishra, Professor at Bhim Rao Ambedkar University."

Infrastructure Development:

As per the Ministry of Tourism, it has sanctioned a total of 76 projects for an amount of Rs 5287.90 crore under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, out of which 75 projects are physically complete.

Budget: