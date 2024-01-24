National Tourism Day 2024: 'Sustainable Journeys, Timeless Memories'

Hyderabad: National Tourism Day is observed nationwide with great enthusiasm on January 25 of each year. The Government of India's Ministry of Tourism creates a special theme for every year, which is observed with great joy. The purpose of National Tourism Day is to raise awareness of and protect Indian culture and its many ancient traditions.

History- According to reports, National Tourism Day was first observed in 1948 after the Indian government formed a tourism committee. The main goal was to preserve national assets and develop well-liked travel destinations across the country,

Theme- The theme for this year’s National Tourism Day is “Sustainable Journeys, Timeless Memories’, which highlights the idea of responsible and conscious travel,

Celebration of The Day In India- Both national and state-level events are part of the day's celebration around the country. Authorities at all levels plan events, seminars, cultural gatherings, and other programs as part of the celebrations and to promote tourism in their area.

Govt's Steps to Enhance Tourism- The Ministry of Tourism has developed and promoted the nation's tourist industry through a number of projects, programs, and actions over the years. The details are given below:

Projects approved under the "Swadesh Darshan," "National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD)," and "Assistance to Central Agencies for Tourism Infrastructure Development" Schemes are used to develop infrastructure related to tourism.

The Swadesh Darshan Scheme has been redesigned by the Ministry of Tourism as Swadesh Darshan 2.0 (SD2.0).

The State Governments and Union Territories have received financial support under the Domestic Promotion & Publicity including Hospitality (DPPH) Scheme to organise fairs, festivals, and tourism-related events.

The Dekho Apna Desh program was initiated with the aim of promoting domestic travel among the populace.

The e-Visa service has undergone significant liberalisation, and the visa charge has been significantly lowered. Reducing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on hotel rooms priced between ₹1,001 and ₹7,500/night to 12% and on rooms over ₹7,501 to 18% will boost India's appeal as a travel destination.

Under the RCS-UDAN Scheme, the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Civil Aviation have collaborated and. 53 tourist routes have been put into service as of now to enhance air connection to popular tourist locations.

Foreign Tourist Arrivals in India During the Five Years since 2018:

Before Covid-

2018: The Foreign tourist arrivals in the country stood at 10.56 million

The Foreign tourist arrivals in the country stood at 10.56 million 2019: 10.93 million

During Covid-

2020: Slipping to 2.74 million

Slipping to 2.74 million 2021: 1.52 million

After Covid-

2022 : 6.44 million

: 6.44 million 2023: According to the data sourced from the Bureau of Immigration. In 2023, the foreign tourist arrival figures till October stood at 7.24 million.

Indian Tourism Revenue 2023- Looking back at 2023, it is clear how important the travel and tourism sector in India has been to the country's economic recovery. Not only did the industry recover quickly after the pandemic, but it also made a significant economic contribution to India. WTTC reports that the industry's GDP contribution has been steadily rising, with a projection of roughly INR 16.5,trillion in 2023, demonstrating its critical position in the nation's economic structure. This expansion is a reflection of a sector that has overcome previously unheard-of obstacles by not only recovering but also evolving and adapting. The travel and tourism industry's tenacity serves as both a model for other industries and a ray of hope. This growth trajectory is highly indicative of the sector's unrealised potential as a major engine of employment creation, economic expansion, and infrastructure advancement.

Why Indian Tourism Day Matters? India is a fascinating country with a wealth of historical sites. Everyone gets aware of the fact that tourism is about more than just enjoyable travel on National Tourism Day. It also plays a significant role in the nation's economic activities and in showcasing its distinct traditions and culture. Tourism's Economic Impact: National Tourism Day is a celebration of both economic vigor and pleasure. A nation's GDP is greatly boosted by the tourist sector, which also promotes entrepreneurship and jobs. The positive economic effects of tourism extend to a wide range of enterprises, from lodging and dining establishments to regional craftsmen and tour guides. As we commemorate National Tourism Day, it is critical to acknowledge the contribution that tourism makes to both local community support and economic progress.

Wonderful Places to visit in India: