National Testing Agency to Release CUET UG 2024 Admit Cards Soon

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 admit cards very soon as the exams are to be held from Wednesday across the country in 380 cities in hybrid mode (pen and paper mode and computer-based test mode). Once the admit card gets released, the candidate can download it from the NTA website, the NTA notification said.

The e-Admit Card would be issued provisionally to the candidates through the NTA website subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions and receipt of the prescribed application fee by NTA. The candidate will appear in the examination at the given centre on the date and shift/timing as indicated in his/her e-Admit Card, and read the notification issued by the NTA.

The NTA will conduct the CUET (UG)-2024 in Hybrid mode for about 13.48 lakh candidates at various examination centres, it said. "If a candidate faces any problem while downloading his/her admit card from the website, the student should contact the NTA Help Line Number between 10 am and 5 pm. If any discrepancy in the particulars of the candidate or his/her photograph and signature is shown on the e-Admit Card and confirmation page, the candidate may immediately contact the NTA Help Line," it said.

On instructions for candidates, the NTA said, "The candidates are advised to report at the exam centre well in time. They must bring a print copy of the admit card, authorised Photo ID card (School Identity card, PAN card, driving licence, Voter ID, Aadhaar card with photograph, ration card with photograph and some other documents) on examination day at the centre."

It further stated, "They should ensure that the question paper available on the computer is as per candidate opted subject indicated in the admit card. If the subject of the QP is other than the candidate opted subject, it may be brought to the notice of the invigilator concerned. Mentioning punishment for using unfair means, the NTA said, " If a candidate indulges in any of the unfair means practice during, before, or after the examination, he/she shall be deemed to have used unfair practices and thus shall be booked under the Unfair Means (UFM) case."

