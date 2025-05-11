National Technology Day 2025: Science And Technology Hold The Key To The Progress Of A Nation

Hyderabad: Missileman and Former President of India late APJ Abdul Kalam once said, "Science and technology hold the key to the progress of a nation." To motivate and honour Indian scientists and technologists, the country celebrates National Technology Day every year on May 11.

National Technology Day commemorates one of the most defining moments in India's scientific and technological history. It holds special importance due to the successful Pokhran nuclear tests, also known as 'Operation Shakti', conducted on May 11, 1998, which marked India's emergence as a nuclear power.

Operation Shakti Key Highlights:

Date: May 11 and 13, 1998

Location: Pokhran Test Range, Rajasthan, India

Conducted By: Indian Army and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

Leadership: Carried out under the leadership of then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, with key scientists like Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and Dr. R. Chidambaram playing pivotal roles

Number of Tests: 5

These tests were conducted in complete secrecy and took the international community by surprise. Following the tests, India faced global diplomatic and economic sanctions but stood firm on its right to self-defence and technological self-reliance.

The nuclear tests were conducted under the leadership of then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who later declared May 11 as National Technology Day to celebrate the achievement. The announcement came in 1999, when the Centre officially designated the day to honour not only the success of the nuclear tests but also the broader spectrum of India’s technological achievements.

Since then, the Technology Development Board (TDB)—a statutory body within the Department of Science and Technology at the Centre—has been celebrating the day by honouring technological innovations that have added to the national growth. Each year, the Board organises an event where the President of India confers awards to scientists for their contributions. Various seminars and workshops are also held.

India's Recent Scientific and Technological Achievements

Digital program: Growth in digital infrastructure, UPI payments, and e-governance.

Indigenous development of missiles, aircraft, and cybersecurity systems.

Space Program: ISRO’s missions such as Chandrayaan, Mangalyaan, and the Gaganyaan program.

Development of indigenous vaccines and biotech solutions.

Advancements in renewable energy, electric mobility,

Development of sustainable agriculture.

Why Technology Day Matters:

The National Technology Day honours scientists, engineers and technologists who worked on technological innovations and strengthened India’s strategic, economic and infrastructural positions globally. This day encourages research, innovation, and development in sectors such as space, health, digital infrastructure, and clean energy.

The National Technology Day also motivates students and young professionals to pursue their careers in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), so they can also contribute to India’s knowledge economy.

On this day, many initiatives are taken, including government announcements, awards, and the launch of tech initiatives that will help in future policies and boost industry-academia collaboration.

National Technology Awards

Vigyan Ratna (VR): A Maximum of three awards to be bestowed to recognise lifetime achievements & contributions made in a given field of Science and Technology.

A Maximum of three awards to be bestowed to recognise lifetime achievements & contributions made in a given field of Science and Technology. Vigyan Shri (VS): A Maximum of 25 awards to be given to recognise the distinguished contributions in a given field of Science and Technology.

A Maximum of 25 awards to be given to recognise the distinguished contributions in a given field of Science and Technology. Vigyan Yuva: Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar (VY-SSB) award: A Maximum of 25 awards to be given to recognise and encourage young scientists who have made an exceptional contribution in a given field of Science and Technology.

Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar (VY-SSB) award: A Maximum of 25 awards to be given to recognise and encourage young scientists who have made an exceptional contribution in a given field of Science and Technology. Vigyan Team (VT) award: A Maximum of three awards may be awarded to a team comprising three or more scientists/researchers/innovators who have made an exceptional contribution working in a team in a given field of Science and Technology.

Quotes

Girish Hirde, Global Delivery Head at InfoVision

"Technology today is not just about breakthroughs, it's about outcomes. As enterprises embrace the possibilities of AI, the focus must stay on delivering measurable value. At InfoVision, we're engineering AI-powered solutions that drive efficiency, unlock new revenue models, and create meaningful experiences for end users. That’s the real promise of technology, and that’s what we celebrate today."

Alok Nigam, Managing Director, Brother International India

"National Technology Day is not just about celebrating breakthroughs, it’s about understanding their impact. Today, innovation must be both smart and sustainable. In the printing and electronics industry, that means making conscious choices like designing products that last longer, consume less energy, and reduce environmental impact. It’s about building systems that respect our planet without compromising performance. The global sustainable printing market was worth over $71 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow steadily at 7.6% annually until 2030. This clearly shows that the printing industry is shifting toward greener alternatives, while true innovation is not just about performance, but also about protecting our planet while moving forward.”