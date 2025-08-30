National Teachers' Award 2025: Odisha Teachers Make A Difference Joyful Learning, Zeal To Transform Education

Malkangiri/Koraput: Two teachers from Odisha- Basanta Kumar Rana and Tarun Kumar Dash - have been selected for the prestigious National Teachers Award-2025 for improving quality of education and learning in Malkangiri and Koraput districts respectively.

In a proud moment for Koraput district, Dash (40), a primary teacher at PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, Koraput, has been selected for the award, to be conferred on Teachers’ Day at New Delhi. His recognition brings honour not only to the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan but also to the tribal-dominated aspirational district of Koraput, where he has devoted over 11 years of his 16-year teaching career.

A postgraduate in Mathematics with professional training in teacher education , Dash has served the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan since 2009. Known for his innovative pedagogical methods, he blends joyful learning, digital tools, and local culture to transform education. His classroom is not confined to chalk and board, it extends to storytelling, dramatization, puppet shows, short films, and even community radio, ensuring holistic learning experiences for children.

Basant Kumar Rana (ETV Bharat)

Among his most impactful initiatives are “Katha Chitra”, a student-led short film project addressing social issues; “Millet Kranti”, promoting nutrition and health through millet-based meals; and “Light Bag, Happy Back”, which reduces the burden of heavy schoolbags on children. His experiments like Open Library, News Nest, My Picture My Story, and Radio KVK have significantly boosted reading, writing, and communication skills among students.

Dash’s dedication extends beyond the classroom. He has actively mobilised community support—bringing in doctors, police, BSF personnel, farmers’ groups, and grandparents to engage with students. He has also worked to promote tribal culture and language through seminars, workshops, and filmmaking.

His mentorship has transformed many children from disadvantaged backgrounds, enabling them to win national awards in drama, short films, and even deliver speeches in Parliament’s Central Hall.

Tarun Kumar Dash (ETV Bharat)

For his pioneering contributions, he has earlier received multiple honours, including the CV Raman Science Teaching Award (2013), Innovation and Experimentation Award (2014), and several National Awards for short films recognized by NCERT and other national forums. He was also felicitated by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in 2023.

Dash dedicated the honour to “the resilient children of Koraput who inspire his every step.” Looking ahead, he envisions creating a Digital Storytelling Studio, a Community Learning Resource Centre, and scaling his Katha Chitra initiative into a national platform to amplify student voices. His achievement not only exemplifies individual excellence but also showcases how education, when rooted in innovation and community engagement, can transform lives in India’s most remote regions.

Similarly, Rana, has become a source of pride for Malkangiri district and Odisha. Basant was born in Chitrakonda, Malkangiri district in 1971. After completing his school education in Malkangiri, he passed his Class XII in Science from Balimela College and obtained his B Sc Physics honours degree from Vikram Dev College, Jaipur in 1991.

Tarun Kumar Dash applies makeup on a student for a play (ETV Bharat)

He started his teaching career in Malkangiri district in 1992 from Orgel Primary School in Chitrakonda block. In the meantime, he has worked in seven schools in Malkangiri district.

Later, he passed his M Sc and B Ed in Physics. As a science student, he recognized the talent of the students. Under Rana's guidance, many students have won the Grammar Mathematics Scholarship and have got the opportunity to participate in the State-level Science Exhibition.

Despite being a science student, Rana loves to teach every student of the school. Just as the National Education Policy - 2020 gives more importance to the elementary level, Rana gives maximum importance to the education of the nursery, first and second class students of his school.

He said, it is important for a teacher to understand the mentality of a child at the elementary level. The later life-long education of a child depends on elementary level education. The child at the elementary level learns to read and at the next level to learn. "If we neglect the education of the child at the elementary level, then there will be an irreparable loss to the child which will not be possible to repair later," he said.

Rana has participated in more than 100 teacher trainings as a state and district facilitator. Rana tries to improve the physical environment of every school in which he has worked. Rana was promoted and posted at Government Higher Primary School, Kandel in 2022. At that time, the total number of students in the school was 86, but due to Rana's sincere efforts, now 146 students are studying in the school.

He has made every corner of the school useful for learning. For the children studying at the basic level, he has made many puppets including shadow, cardboard, globe, finger and mask puppets.

Born in Malkangiri district, he has learned a lot and gained many beautiful experiences during his 32 years as a teacher. During his teaching career, he has received the Kriti Teacher Award twice from the Malkangiri Collector, the Prakti Mitra Award in 2023, and the Chief Minister's Education Award in 2024.