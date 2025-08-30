ETV Bharat / bharat

National Teachers' Award 2025: Kerala Teachers To Be Honoured For Innovative Practices

Thiruvananthapuram: Two teachers from Kerala, who left a mark with their innovative teaching practices, have been selected for the coveted National Teachers' Award 2025.



Kishorkumar MS, a teacher at Kallara Vocational Higher Secondary School, and Dr BS Manoj, Senior Professor at the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), have been selected for the award. Kishorkumar was chosen in the school education category, while Dr Manoj was selected for the award in the higher education category. Both educators shared their joy and insights on innovative teaching practices with ETV Bharat.

Kanjirampura LPS: From Closure to Revival

Once facing closure due to dwindling attendance, Kanjirampara Government LPS in Thiruvananthapuram was revived in 2020 following people’s movements and strong public protests. That year, Kishorkumar, a native of Kallara, began teaching at the school.

Looking back, he considers the school his most valuable training ground: “Today I work at Kallara Vocational Higher Secondary School with around 2,800 students. But most of my career was spent at Kanjirampara LPS which had just 50 children. It was once a shut-down school and was revived through public struggle. Keeping it alive was difficult. The recognition I have received today comes from those experiences,” he said.

Documentaries That Made a Difference

To nurture curiosity among students, Kishorkumar encouraged them to make documentaries—an approach that went on to win awards: