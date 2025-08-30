National Teachers' Award 2025: Kerala Teachers To Be Honoured For Innovative Practices

Thiruvananthapuram: Two teachers from Kerala, who left a mark with their innovative teaching practices, have been selected for the coveted National Teachers' Award 2025.
Kishorkumar MS, a teacher at Kallara Vocational Higher Secondary School, and Dr BS Manoj, Senior Professor at the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), have been selected for the award. Kishorkumar was chosen in the school education category, while Dr Manoj was selected for the award in the higher education category. Both educators shared their joy and insights on innovative teaching practices with ETV Bharat.
Kanjirampura LPS: From Closure to Revival
Once facing closure due to dwindling attendance, Kanjirampara Government LPS in Thiruvananthapuram was revived in 2020 following people’s movements and strong public protests. That year, Kishorkumar, a native of Kallara, began teaching at the school.
Looking back, he considers the school his most valuable training ground: “Today I work at Kallara Vocational Higher Secondary School with around 2,800 students. But most of my career was spent at Kanjirampara LPS which had just 50 children. It was once a shut-down school and was revived through public struggle. Keeping it alive was difficult. The recognition I have received today comes from those experiences,” he said.
Documentaries That Made a Difference
To nurture curiosity among students, Kishorkumar encouraged them to make documentaries—an approach that went on to win awards:
- Silent Creation – an inquiry by students into how invasive weeds affect biodiversity. The film won an NCERT National Award.
- Age is Just a Number, Not a Barrier – the story of a 104-year-old woman who achieved literacy. This documentary won a Kerala State Award and later a National Award.
“Instead of only teaching lessons, teachers must identify children’s talents and encourage them. If every teacher thinks differently, schools and students will transform,” Kishorkumar said. “I never worked with awards in mind. I see this honour as recognition for thinking differently.” he added.
Innovation in Higher Education
In higher education, the award went to Dr Manoj who developed three innovative teaching methods:
Multi-Track Modular Teaching – integrating multiple perspectives and extracurricular elements.
Technology Integration – using AI and digital tools in teaching.
Mentee Mentoring – personalized teaching based on identifying students’ strengths and delegating responsibilities accordingly.
“Of the three, Mentee Mentoring has been the most impactful as it customizes learning to each student’s abilities,” Dr. Manoj explained.
A native of Poudikonam, Dr. Manoj is a renowned researcher with over 200 published papers. His wife, Dr. Swapna U.P., heads the ENT Department at SUT Academy of Medical Sciences, while their daughter Gauri Nair is a Research Associate at IIT Hyderabad.
The Selection Process
Teachers are selected through a rigorous multi-level evaluation involving district, state, and national-level interviews and assessments.
In earlier years, up to five teachers from Kerala would be honoured annually. This year, 45 teachers nationwide have received the National Teachers’ Award 2025.
