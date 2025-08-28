By Umakanta Baruah

Dibrugarh: When Debajit Ghosh got an email from the Union Ministry of Education last Monday stating that he has been selected to receive the National Teachers' Award 2025 from Assam, it took him some time to comprehend. Though he has led by example and become and inspiration of hundreds of students, who once shied away from coming to the school or attend classes, the journey for him has not been a joyride.

Serving as the Principal of Namchang Tea Estate Model School since 2022 in the remote Assam's tea gardens, Debajit Ghosh has consistently made an effort to reduce the student dropout rate that was bothering the tea estates. Besides, the path Debajit traversed - the Dehing Patkai National Park route - to reach the school was always under the threat of wild elephants or landslides.

National Teachers' Award 2025: An Assam Teacher Who Brought Back Students To Classroom Defying Odds (ETV Bharat)

"The Namchang Tea Estate Model School was established in 2022 on Arunachal Pradesh border. Dropout rate was high and that was demoralising. But I decided to bring about a change. Sometimes, we stop on the road for three to four hours after getting to know of elephant herds, while landslides pose problems on other days," says Debajit who braved it all with one objective - to educate children.

Within years, his efforts bore fruit. Last year 90 percent of students passed the High School Leaving Examination. "This time, 40 students will be appearing for the exams. And our students from here are getting seats in science streams at various schools, which is nothing short of a victory for us," he adds with a sense of contentment.

The only recipient of the award from Assam, Debajit has also succeeded in creating a awareness among tea workers about the importance of education. He will be receiving the award from President Droupadi Murmu this Teachers' Day, at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan.

Since post-Independence till 2022, the Namchang Tea Garden area had no school. So the Assam government established one in 2022 with 271 students on the rolls. But 200 of them were drop outs. Any teacher posted in the school was tasked with keeping the students motivated.

And Debajit succeeded. He taught everything that was in the curriculum and also took over computer and science labs. Now the strength of the school stands at 345 students.

For his dedication, Debajit received the State Meritorious Teachers' Award in 2023.

Born in 1990 in Rangapara of Sonitpur district, Debajit completed his graduation and B.Ed from Dibrugarh University. Soon after, he joined Dibrugarh Bengali High School as a science teacher. A few years later he was selected for the model school started by the Assam government in the tea garden region and joined as Principal at Namchang Tea Estate Model School.

"After joining as Principal I started demonstrating various science projects to students in addition to textbook learning to increase students' curiosity and help them understand everything practically. The school students have participated in district as well as state-level competitions. I also laid emphasis on sports, cultural activities, and computer education for all students which I feel, played a big role in keeping students engaged," explains he.

Debajit has also been a master trainer in various programs of Dibrugarh distirct's Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan.

The news of the award has elated his family members and colleagues. As a fellow teacher from the school says, "This news has made us happy. He has received this recognition for the hard work he did for the school, so it feels good. We are all so proud of him," he quickly added.