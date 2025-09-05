National Teacher Award 2025: Stories Of Grit, Innovation And Impact Emerge From India’s Classrooms

ETV Bharat / bharat

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday presented the National Teacher Awards 2025 to 81 remarkable educators from across the country. The selected awardees were recognised at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

This year's classroom change-makers consisted of 45 teachers from the Department of School Education & Literacy, 21 from the Department of Higher Education and 15 from the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. Ranging from rural innovators to professors fostering entrepreneurship at universities, the awardees were united by a purpose-led mission to empower students and using education to fill the learning gaps.

Stories of Inspiration from the Awardees

The awardees this year represented a diverse spectrum of India, from rural Bihar to high-tech institutes in Pune, each demonstrating unique approaches to teaching.

Dilip Kumar from Bihar

Dilip, a teacher from rural Bihar, spoke about empowering students through technology. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Kumar said he is well aware of the meaning of 'digital divide' as expressed in NEP 2020. "While in school, I recognised the 'digital divide' and I learned to equip myself first and then help and teach children in my rural area. Together, we would discuss local problems, select the best idea, and work on it,” he said.

At his school, new students are introduced to the innovations created by seniors, which motivates them to study. “We encourage every child to progress, but only a few manage to succeed. For them, we form groups of ten, train them, and then ask them to pass on their learning to children in their neighbourhoods. Some even reach the national level,” he explained, adding that his focus has always been on children, not awards.

He described the National Teacher Award selection process, from online registration and district-level screening to the final state committee decision. Recalling the ceremony, he said meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “a different kind of joy.” His message to Bihar’s parents was clear, “Trust government schools. Many teachers dedicate everything to children. Support them, and your child will surely develop.”

Dr Sandipan Jagdale from Maharashtra

Dr Sandipan Jagdale, from Dayanand College of Arts in Latur, Maharashtra shared how music and inclusion shaped her teaching. “I began working for Divyang students and published a book in Brain Lipi, which has benefitted students across the state. Later, I also released a book using Cure Code, helping many more learners,” he shared.

With music as his specialty, Dr Jagdale believes it not only gives joy but also empowers children to stand on their own feet. “Many of my students are now performing in national and international programmes, and about 30 have become TV and cinema artists,” he said proudly. Recently, one of his students, Abhijeet Yadav, travelled to Thailand with a folk instrument, while another, Rajendra Sarvode, performed songs of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at a programme in Maharashtra celebrating the success of Operation Sindoor.

Encouraging young talent, he added, “Every person is an artist. You just need to come on stage—your art will develop automatically. I am happy that my students are taking their art forward, and I will continue working so they can bring glory to the country in the coming times.”

Nang Ekthani Mounglang from Arunachal Pradesh receiving the award from President Droupadi Murmu (ETV Bharat)

Srivardhini K Jha from IIM, Bangalore

Srivardhini K Jha, Professor of Entrepreneurship at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, said she is deeply motivated to inspire the younger generation to embrace entrepreneurship. “I want them to become job creators, not job seekers,” she remarked. Jha was a core member of Startup20, a pioneering engagement under India’s G20 Presidency, where she helped establish a universal definition of startups and gave global recognition to the sector.

At IIMB, she has taught over 1,500 MBA students and more than 500 senior executives from leading corporates. Recently, she launched an online course for BBA students that already has 900 participants, and she has also developed foundation courses focusing on women entrepreneurs. “I accept this award with gratitude and humility, mindful that teaching is a journey of continuous learning,” she said, adding that the recognition strengthens her resolve to advance entrepreneurship education.

Since 2022, as the Chair of NSRCEL, Jha has led the incubation and acceleration of enterprises in 25 states, supporting over 1,000 startups a year, while focusing on women-led and social enterprises. Jha also led the iCube initiative, to help build incubator capacity in smaller cities, to build India’s ecosystem of entrepreneurs.

Snehalatha Nakka from Hanamkonda, Telangana.

Nakka, an awardee teacher from Hanamkonda, Telangana, has worked as Senior Instructor (Civil) at the National Academy of Construction (NAC) since 2007. With nearly 18 years of service, she has trained around 12,500 trainees in various trades including land surveying, masonry, painting, tiling, and general supervision.

President Droupadi Murmu presents an award during the National Teachers Awards 2025 ceremony, at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi (ETV Bharat)

"The skill development and construction programmes at NAC afforded me the opportunity to train thousands of trainees and more than 6,100 of them are 100% placed, including several women trainees," she told an ETV Bharat journalist. "Many were placed in Hyderabad, Rajasthan and Warangal.

She shared that her teaching encompasses old and new ways. "I teach my students step-by-step with the blackboard, while projectors help displaying diagaraph, videos associate with real-life case studies. Also I do site visits and offer on-the-job training for practical exposure for students." By encouraging two-way interaction, regular reviews, and feedback, she focuses on building both technical expertise and interpersonal skills.

Karma Tempo Ethenpa from North Sikkim

Karma Tempo Ethenpa, Principal of PM SHRI Mangan Senior Secondary School in North Sikkim and a former football player and athlete, has been transforming his school into a vibrant hub for sports. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said, “I took the initiative to start something with my own capital. When locals saw someone from another district trying to make a difference, they too came forward and joined in.”