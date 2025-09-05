National Teacher Award 2025: Stories Of Grit, Innovation And Impact Emerge From India’s Classrooms

President Droupadi Murmu urged the outstanding educators to drive character-building, girls’ education, and NEP 2020 goal.
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday presented the National Teacher Awards 2025 to 81 remarkable educators from across the country. The selected awardees were recognised at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
This year's classroom change-makers consisted of 45 teachers from the Department of School Education & Literacy, 21 from the Department of Higher Education and 15 from the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. Ranging from rural innovators to professors fostering entrepreneurship at universities, the awardees were united by a purpose-led mission to empower students and using education to fill the learning gaps.
Stories of Inspiration from the Awardees
The awardees this year represented a diverse spectrum of India, from rural Bihar to high-tech institutes in Pune, each demonstrating unique approaches to teaching.
Dilip Kumar from Bihar
Dilip, a teacher from rural Bihar, spoke about empowering students through technology. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Kumar said he is well aware of the meaning of 'digital divide' as expressed in NEP 2020. "While in school, I recognised the 'digital divide' and I learned to equip myself first and then help and teach children in my rural area. Together, we would discuss local problems, select the best idea, and work on it,” he said.
At his school, new students are introduced to the innovations created by seniors, which motivates them to study. “We encourage every child to progress, but only a few manage to succeed. For them, we form groups of ten, train them, and then ask them to pass on their learning to children in their neighbourhoods. Some even reach the national level,” he explained, adding that his focus has always been on children, not awards.
He described the National Teacher Award selection process, from online registration and district-level screening to the final state committee decision. Recalling the ceremony, he said meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “a different kind of joy.” His message to Bihar’s parents was clear, “Trust government schools. Many teachers dedicate everything to children. Support them, and your child will surely develop.”
Dr Sandipan Jagdale from Maharashtra
Dr Sandipan Jagdale, from Dayanand College of Arts in Latur, Maharashtra shared how music and inclusion shaped her teaching. “I began working for Divyang students and published a book in Brain Lipi, which has benefitted students across the state. Later, I also released a book using Cure Code, helping many more learners,” he shared.
With music as his specialty, Dr Jagdale believes it not only gives joy but also empowers children to stand on their own feet. “Many of my students are now performing in national and international programmes, and about 30 have become TV and cinema artists,” he said proudly. Recently, one of his students, Abhijeet Yadav, travelled to Thailand with a folk instrument, while another, Rajendra Sarvode, performed songs of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at a programme in Maharashtra celebrating the success of Operation Sindoor.
Encouraging young talent, he added, “Every person is an artist. You just need to come on stage—your art will develop automatically. I am happy that my students are taking their art forward, and I will continue working so they can bring glory to the country in the coming times.”
Srivardhini K Jha from IIM, Bangalore
Srivardhini K Jha, Professor of Entrepreneurship at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, said she is deeply motivated to inspire the younger generation to embrace entrepreneurship. “I want them to become job creators, not job seekers,” she remarked. Jha was a core member of Startup20, a pioneering engagement under India’s G20 Presidency, where she helped establish a universal definition of startups and gave global recognition to the sector.
At IIMB, she has taught over 1,500 MBA students and more than 500 senior executives from leading corporates. Recently, she launched an online course for BBA students that already has 900 participants, and she has also developed foundation courses focusing on women entrepreneurs. “I accept this award with gratitude and humility, mindful that teaching is a journey of continuous learning,” she said, adding that the recognition strengthens her resolve to advance entrepreneurship education.
Since 2022, as the Chair of NSRCEL, Jha has led the incubation and acceleration of enterprises in 25 states, supporting over 1,000 startups a year, while focusing on women-led and social enterprises. Jha also led the iCube initiative, to help build incubator capacity in smaller cities, to build India’s ecosystem of entrepreneurs.
Snehalatha Nakka from Hanamkonda, Telangana.
Nakka, an awardee teacher from Hanamkonda, Telangana, has worked as Senior Instructor (Civil) at the National Academy of Construction (NAC) since 2007. With nearly 18 years of service, she has trained around 12,500 trainees in various trades including land surveying, masonry, painting, tiling, and general supervision.
"The skill development and construction programmes at NAC afforded me the opportunity to train thousands of trainees and more than 6,100 of them are 100% placed, including several women trainees," she told an ETV Bharat journalist. "Many were placed in Hyderabad, Rajasthan and Warangal.
She shared that her teaching encompasses old and new ways. "I teach my students step-by-step with the blackboard, while projectors help displaying diagaraph, videos associate with real-life case studies. Also I do site visits and offer on-the-job training for practical exposure for students." By encouraging two-way interaction, regular reviews, and feedback, she focuses on building both technical expertise and interpersonal skills.
Karma Tempo Ethenpa from North Sikkim
Karma Tempo Ethenpa, Principal of PM SHRI Mangan Senior Secondary School in North Sikkim and a former football player and athlete, has been transforming his school into a vibrant hub for sports. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said, “I took the initiative to start something with my own capital. When locals saw someone from another district trying to make a difference, they too came forward and joined in.”
His first effort was to introduce a futsal arena, a game still new to both Sikkim and much of India. “Government schools rarely have such facilities, but with the help of the SMG, we made this possible. Now, our school has become a lively centre for sports, where students get exposure beyond academics,” he explained.
Originally from Gangtok, Ethenpa feels his posting in Mangan has been meaningful. “With the energy of young teachers and students, we are creating new opportunities together. This national award, I believe, will also change perspectives and inspire more people to support such initiatives,” he said, expressing hope that sports will continue to grow as a powerful medium of learning and empowerment.
Dr Amit Kumar Dwivedi from Gujarat
Dr Amit Kumar Dwivedi, Professor of Entrepreneurship and Director of the Department of Government Projects at EDII, Ahmedabad, believes that teachers carry a profound responsibility. “One of our biggest duties is to create employable youth, empower society, and nurture an environment where everyone can grow and sustain,” he told ETV Bharat.
At EDII, he focuses on building student entrepreneurs, particularly from government institutions. “In Uttarakhand alone, we have set up 124 centres across higher education institutions, working closely with nearly 27,000 students. We are also running programmes in Ladakh to develop local youth into entrepreneurs,” he explained. His vision is to create a self-reliant society where more people choose entrepreneurship over seeking jobs.
Dr Dwivedi highlighted the role of government support through MSME and Skill Development ministries and urged students to take advantage of schemes like Mudra, PMEGP, and CGTMSE. “Startups are booming, but beyond that, there is scope for micro and traditional enterprises too. The opportunities are there—=, students must step forward, use these benefits, and get started,” he said, adding that fostering entrepreneurship will not only empower youth but also make India a proud, developed nation.
Purushottam Balasaheb Pawar from Maharashtra
Purushottam Balasaheb Pawar of SVPM Institute of Technology and Engineering, Baramati, Pune, said his focus has been on aligning education with government policies and the real needs of students. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he explained, “We are emphasising the use of AI in learning and encouraging students to work on problem-based projects that address local challenges.”
One such initiative, Mission Clean City, proved highly successful. “Around 80–100 students from my institute actively participated. They surveyed nearby areas to identify issues related to cleanliness and waste disposal, proposed innovative solutions, and implemented them,” he said. Their efforts not only created visible improvements but also earned the local municipal corporation a Rs 1.25 crore award from the Centre and state government.
Pawar believes such projects foster practical learning, social responsibility, and innovation among students. “When young people step out of the classroom to solve real-world problems, they gain confidence and develop skills that make them future-ready,” he noted, adding that the institute will continue to blend technology with community-driven initiatives to prepare students for both professional and civic responsibilities.
Peleno Petenilhu from Nagaland
Over the last 20 years, Peleno Petenilhu has worked tirelessly to inspire and transform young minds through thoughtful and rigorous education, following her stated mission of “Education with Empathy, Leadership with Purpose.” She is presently teaching at John Government Higher Secondary School, Viswema, and previously held a position as a teacher at Government High School Seikhazou. She has been inspiring generation after generation of learners.
Through the “Each One Teach One” platform to promote development of students from marginalized groups, Peleno made changes from using students in Class 12 to educate junior students. “Inspire one, empower many - that is my mantra. When students become a support to their less experienced juniors, they grow together, develop empathy and become leaders,” she said.
Peleno is committed to reducing the dropout rate of her countrymates beyond the classroom. She is personally committed to home visits, funding admission fees, funding mobile handsets for underserved students. “For me, teaching is more than a job - it is a platform for compassion, and I try to demonstrate that responsibility by providing all my students with a learning opportunity,” she said.
Peleno was the president of the English Professional Learning Community (PLC), initiated a position where Claire was able to build something great out of nothing, engaged in collaborative lesson planning, digital content development for the American Bureau of Engaging Hues, and the 2024 SMART Teacher Award bears witness to her philosophy of, “A Teacher, A Mentor, A Legacy.”
Neelam Yadav from Rajasthan
For over three decades, Neelam Yadav has devoted herself to the cause of educating girls in Rajasthan’s Mewat, a region often described as one of the most backward when it comes to female literacy and empowerment. Her relentless efforts were recognised this year when she received the National Teachers’ Award from the President of India.
Reflecting on the honor, Yadav said, “Mewat of Rajasthan is considered very backward in the field of education of girls. I am engaged in the work of development of girls in the region. After 32 years of hard work, today I received an honor from the President. I will always keep working like this for the education of girls. Girls can do whatever they want and for this I want to create such an environment.”
What the President said to the Teachers
Addressing the gathering on Teachers’ Day, President Droupadi Murmu said that education, like food, clothing and shelter, is essential for a person’s dignity and security. She recalled her own time as a teacher, calling it one of the most meaningful phases of her life, and emphasised that sensible teachers work to instil a sense of dignity and confidence in children.
The President underlined that education makes a person capable, and even children from the poorest backgrounds can “touch the skies of progress with the power of education.” She said affectionate and devoted teachers provide strength to children, and their biggest reward lies in being remembered by students throughout their lives.
Highlighting the central duty of teaching, she stressed that shaping character is more important than mere academic competition. “Sensitive, responsible and morally upright students are more valuable than those guided only by selfish ambition,” she noted. Teachers, she added, must balance intellect with emotion, for this balance profoundly impacts young minds.
Acknowledging the role of smart classrooms and modern learning tools, President Murmu remarked that what truly matters is “smart teachers” who understand the developmental needs of their students. Such teachers, she said, make learning engaging and relevant through affection and sensitivity, thereby empowering students to contribute meaningfully to society and the nation.
The President reiterated the importance of girls’ education as a foundation for families, communities and the nation. Referring to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and its provisions for underprivileged girls, she urged teachers to pay special attention to those who are shy or disadvantaged. “The more they contribute to educating girls, the more meaningful will be their life as teachers,” she observed. Looking ahead, she said NEP 2020 seeks to transform India into a Global Knowledge Superpower, for which teachers must strive to be recognised among the world’s best.
Earlier in the day, President Murmu paid floral tributes to former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Wishing everyone, particularly all hardworking teachers, a very happy #TeachersDay! The dedication of teachers to nurturing minds is the foundation of a stronger and brighter future. Their commitment and compassion are noteworthy. We also remember the life and thoughts of Dr. S.…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2025
Prime Minister’s Greetings and NEP 2020’s Role
The awardees also had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day before the ceremony. Sharing his thoughts on Teachers’ Day, the Prime Minister posted on X, “Wishing everyone, particularly all hardworking teachers, a very happy #TeachersDay! The dedication of teachers to nurturing minds is the foundation of a stronger and brighter future. Their commitment and compassion are noteworthy.”
