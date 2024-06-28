National Statistics Day - 'Use Of Data For Decision Making'

Hyderabad: National Statistics Day in India is celebrated annually on June 29 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis, the father of modern statistics in India. This day is celebrated to highlight the contribution of Indian statisticians and popularise statistics as a field of study.
History of the National Statistics Day:
In recognition of the notable contribution made by Prof. Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis in the fields of economic planning and statistical development in the post-independent era, the Government of India has decided to designate June 29 every year, coinciding with his birth anniversary, as Statistics Day. Notification to this effect was published in the Gazette of India on June 05, 2007. Since 2007, Statistics Day is celebrated every year with a theme of contemporary national importance.
This year will mark the 18th anniversary of National Statistics Day on Saturday, June 29, under the theme, 'Use of data for decision making.' The Theme highlighting the critical role that data plays in informing decisions across various sectors, driving sustainable development, and fostering innovation across various sectors.
Aims of The National Statistics Da
- The day helps to inspires to learn statistics and to employ the same in different matters on daily basis
- The celebration aims to create public awareness in the young generation about the role and importance of statistics as a field of study and highlight its importance in strategy, policy-making, socio-economic planning
- The celebration is also crucial to pay tribute to the legendary statistician Prof. P.C. Mahalanobis
- To achieve this, various seminars, campaigns, and programs are conducted across the country to mark the day.
The main event of National Statistics Day 2024:
The main event of Statistics Day, 2024 is being organised at Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi. The Sustainable Development Goals - National Indicator Framework Progress Report 2024, National Indicator Framework 2024, and Sustainable Development Goals - National Indicator Framework 2024, is also scheduled to be released during the event.
Father of Indian Statistics: P.C. Mahalanobis
Professor Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis, who was born on June 29, 1893, is renowned as a pioneering Indian statistician and known as the ‘Father of Indian Statistics’. He invented the revolutionary concept of Mahalanobis distance. He played an influential role in developing India's industrialization plan in the Second Five-Year Plan too.