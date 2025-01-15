ETV Bharat / bharat

National Startup Day: Highlighting The Importance Of Entrepreneurial Endeavours

National Startup Day is observed annually on January 16 to honour the critical role that startups play in promoting innovation, economic expansion, and independence in India. started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022 to commemorate the Startup India initiative, this day serves as a reminder of how entrepreneurial spirit can change a country's future.

India's startup ecosystem, which is the third largest in the world with over 1.6 lakh government-recognized startups, has become a potent driver of economic development as the nation commemorates the ninth anniversary of its Startup India initiative in the form of National Startup Day. The commerce ministry's data shows that the businesses have generated more than 1.6 million jobs nationwide.

As on June 30, 2024, DPIIT has recognized 1,40,803 entities as startups. Since the launch of the Startup India initiative in 2016, the DPIIT-recognised startups have created over 15.53 lakh direct jobs as on June 30, 2024.

The State/UT-wise total number of DPIIT-recognized startups during the past two years in 2022 is 26,596, and in 2023 it is 34,842.

National Startup Day History:

When the Startup India Scheme was introduced in 2016, the idea of recognizing startups gained traction. Since then, the Indian government has launched a number of programs aimed at encouraging innovation and creating a welcoming atmosphere for new businesses. In 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proclaimed January 16 to be National Startup Day in recognition of the economic contributions made by startups in India. The announcement, which highlighted the importance of entrepreneurial endeavours, was made during the inaugural Startup India Innovation Week.

National Startup Day has evolved into a forum for praising exceptional startups and encouraging cooperation between business owners, financiers, and legislators.

Major reasons for the failure of Startups in India

Market problems: Many startups fail in India when they do not solve an existing market problem. This is one of the main reasons why startups fail in India. On average, 42 per cent of startups fail because they are not able to solve market needs.

Wrong business model: One of the common causes, why startups fail in India, is that entrepreneurs are too optimistic about how easy it will be to acquire customers. They just think building an attractive website, or service will open up the doors of success for them.

Ignoring customers: Ignoring your customers is a tried and true way to fail. Many startups do not find the time to get interacted with their users. They do not know the opinions of their customers about their products. This is where they start losing the game & the reason why startups fail in India. They fail to pay attention to their customers and adapt to their needs.

Insufficient funds: Almost 29% of startups fail in India due to a lack of funding.

Challenges with the development team: Statistics show that almost 23% of startups fail due to the wrong team.