National Solidarity Day - Honouring Unwavering Determination Of Citizens

Hyderabad: The National Solidarity Day is celebrated on October 20 every year. It acts as a reminder for every citizen of the nation to stand together, irrespective of their differences in these challenging times. This day not only evokes the spirit of national unity but also honours the sacrifices of the military personnel and Armed Forces, who tirelessly protect the nation's borders and maintain internal peace .

What is National Solidarity Day?

National Solidarity Day is observed as a day of remembrance, unity, and togetherness. It serves as a tribute to the bravery, determination, and resilience of the Indian people and the military forces. This specific day highlights that while facing any threat, whether it is internal or external, the nation must come together as one entity to overcome that threat or trouble.

Why is Solidarity Day Celebrated in India?

The primary reason for celebrating National Solidarity Day 2024 is to facilitate and encourage a sense of unity among the citizens of India. The day was first commemorated in 1966 under the leadership of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, in memory of the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers during the Sino-Indian War of 1962. Despite these challenges faced during the war, the people of the nation came together to support the military and armed forces, which reflected India’s deep-rooted values of solidarity.

History of National Solidarity Day

The history of National Solidarity Day is deeply rooted in the events of 1962. On October 20, 1962, the Sino-Indian War, which is commonly referred to as the Indo-China War began. This war was a major event in Indian history, which is characterised by intense conflict along the Himalayan borders.

About 22,000 Indian troops faced Chinese troops, numbering about 80,000. Indian forces suffered 5,000 deaths or wounded and 4,000 captured against Chinese casualties of 722 killed and 1,700 wounded

Marking a symbol of the unity and strength displayed by India during the Indo-China war, the date 'October 20' was selected as National Solidarity Day. Since then, the day has been observed every year to honour the strength and unwavering determination of the people and the military during one of the most challenging periods in the country’s history.

National Solidarity Day 2024: Significance

On 20 October, India celebrates National Solidarity Day, because it honours a pivotal moment in the country’s history and fosters togetherness and patriotism among its people. A number of events are observed during the day. The day honours the sacrifices and contributions to maintaining the security and integrity of the country’s borders. This day serves as a reminder of the value of national integration and the necessity for all Indian states and regions to cooperate effectively in order to advance the nation.

In order to highlight India’s rich cultural legacy and celebrate the country’s diversity, cultural events, patriotic songs, and exhibitions are organised.

