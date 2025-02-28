National Science Day: Tenali’s Young Astronomer Ragadeepika Exploring Depth Of The Universe

Tenali (Andhra Pradesh): Encouraging children’s interest in science at an early age not only nurtures scientific curiosity but also promises extraordinary achievements in the future, and young researcher Puchcha Ragadeepika’s journey from Tenali to the world of astrophysics serves as the perfect example.
With right guidance from parents, especially her father, Ragadeepika is now making waves in the field of astrophysics. Her groundbreaking research, recently published in the prestigious Astrophysical Journal, throws light on the unseen depth of the cosmos beyond the visible moon and stars.
A Childhood Dream Turned Reality
Since her childhood days, she was clear about her ambitions. "I was certain I wouldn't pursue engineering. By the time I was in 10th grade, I had already decided that I would become a scientist. My parents have been a constant support throughout my journey," says Ragadeepika.
Her father, Rajagopal, a civil engineer with the Central Government, and her mother, Kanakadurga, a Veena scholar, played a crucial role in shaping her academic journey. Understanding that Ragadeepika needed better opportunities to excel, Rajagopal made sure she moved to Delhi, where she joined Vidyamandir Classes, a reputed institute specialising in conceptual science education.
Determined to pursue research, she cleared the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) in 2007 and secured admission in Santiniketan for an Integrated M.Sc. in Physics, with minors in Mathematics, Chemistry, and Biology.
Early Fascination With Science
Ragadeepika developed love for science at a very young age when she was in Ahmedabad, where her father was on deputation at an ISRO center. She participated in ISRO's Young Scientist program and regularly watched Doordarshan’s Sunday Science Experiments shows. However, it was Newton's laws of motion and the 2011 Nobel Prize-winning discovery that galaxies are moving apart, that fueled her passion for astrophysics.
At Santiniketan, she received a Rs 5000 monthly scholarship and an annual Rs 20,000 research grant. During the summers, she did internships at top institutions like TIFR Mumbai, PRL Ahmedabad and ARIES Nainital. Her final-year research on sunspots at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bangalore, earned her maiden published paper. She later interned at the Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research in Germany, which gave her an international exposure.
Groundbreaking Discoveries In Astrophysics
For her Ph.D., Ragadeepika joined the University of Arizona in USA. It was during a conference in the UK on black holes and dwarf galaxies that she thought about her next big project.
"I proposed a research on this subject, even though it meant extending my Ph.D.," she recalls. Using the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) telescope, which is capable of capturing images of 5000 galaxies at once, her team made a significant discovery. They identified 2,500 black holes in dwarf galaxies, instead of the previously estimated 500.
Their study, completed in 2023, but it was reviewed thoroughly before the findings were published in the Astrophysical Journal in January 2024. Ragadeepika is now a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Utah, where she is mentoring undergraduate students and also exploring evolution of galaxies and black holes.
Impact Of Astronomy On Daily Life
"As we study more about the universe, more we are able to uncover secrets of its origins. Many everyday technologies, from GPS and radio waves to the Internet, exist because of the astronomical research," she explains.
Love For India And Future Plans
Despite achieving name and fame in the international arena, every December and January, Ragadeepika returns to India to celebrate Sankranti with her mother. She enjoys solving puzzles, playing board games, and traveling with her parents.
She is passionate about guiding aspiring Indian students, and plans to return to India and become a university professor. "I want to help Indian students and guide them in scientific research and discovery," she says.