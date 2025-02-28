ETV Bharat / bharat

National Science Day: Tenali's Young Astronomer Ragadeepika Exploring Depth Of The Universe

Tenali (Andhra Pradesh): Encouraging children’s interest in science at an early age not only nurtures scientific curiosity but also promises extraordinary achievements in the future, and young researcher Puchcha Ragadeepika’s journey from Tenali to the world of astrophysics serves as the perfect example.

With right guidance from parents, especially her father, Ragadeepika is now making waves in the field of astrophysics. Her groundbreaking research, recently published in the prestigious Astrophysical Journal, throws light on the unseen depth of the cosmos beyond the visible moon and stars.

A Childhood Dream Turned Reality

Since her childhood days, she was clear about her ambitions. "I was certain I wouldn't pursue engineering. By the time I was in 10th grade, I had already decided that I would become a scientist. My parents have been a constant support throughout my journey," says Ragadeepika.

Her father, Rajagopal, a civil engineer with the Central Government, and her mother, Kanakadurga, a Veena scholar, played a crucial role in shaping her academic journey. Understanding that Ragadeepika needed better opportunities to excel, Rajagopal made sure she moved to Delhi, where she joined Vidyamandir Classes, a reputed institute specialising in conceptual science education.

Determined to pursue research, she cleared the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) in 2007 and secured admission in Santiniketan for an Integrated M.Sc. in Physics, with minors in Mathematics, Chemistry, and Biology.

Early Fascination With Science

Ragadeepika developed love for science at a very young age when she was in Ahmedabad, where her father was on deputation at an ISRO center. She participated in ISRO's Young Scientist program and regularly watched Doordarshan’s Sunday Science Experiments shows. However, it was Newton's laws of motion and the 2011 Nobel Prize-winning discovery that galaxies are moving apart, that fueled her passion for astrophysics.

At Santiniketan, she received a Rs 5000 monthly scholarship and an annual Rs 20,000 research grant. During the summers, she did internships at top institutions like TIFR Mumbai, PRL Ahmedabad and ARIES Nainital. Her final-year research on sunspots at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bangalore, earned her maiden published paper. She later interned at the Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research in Germany, which gave her an international exposure.