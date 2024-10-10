ETV Bharat / bharat

National Postal Day 2024: In This Delhi Post Office, Women Run The Show

The Mahila Dak Ghar in Shastri Bhawan is a non-delivery post office and provides all deposit services. Sub-postmaster Poonam runs the three-member women's team.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 43 minutes ago

The entrance of the women's post office in Shastri Bhawan
The entrance of the women's post office in Shastri Bhawan (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: National Postal Day is celebrated every year on October 10 which pledges to work towards the importance of postal service, its utility and improvement in the postal department. On this occasion, it is not only necessary to mention the participation of women in the postal department, but also relevant, because today a large number of women are working in various roles in the postal department.

Shastri Bhawan in Delhi has the country's first women's post office. This post office is the epitome of women's empowerment, which was opened in 2013 on International Women's Day. The then Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Kapil Sibal inaugurated this post office.

Sub-Postmaster Poonam takes pride in her team which includes a postal assistant and a multi-task staff. "The customers are happy to see that the entire post office is run by women. I believe that women are more serious about work," she said.

Sub-postmaster Poonam
Sub-postmaster Poonam (ETV Bharat)

Poonam further said postal service is a vital service sector where customer satisfaction is of utmost importance. "Here we get morale from people. People appreciate us, which gives recognition to our hard work," she said.

This Mahila Dak Ghar is a non-delivery post office where people can book mail but it does not deliver mail directly to people's homes. However, various deposit services are provided here.

Poonam said the main purpose of setting up this office was to show that women are empowered and can deliver on their responsibilities. "Women handle office responsibilities along with household responsibilities," she said.

