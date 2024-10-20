ETV Bharat / bharat

National Police Commemoration Day: A Tribute To The Martyrs In Khaki Uniform

In India, Police Commemoration Day is observed on October 21 to pay tribute to police officers who die while on duty. This solemn day provides an opportunity to express gratitude to the officers currently serving and their families who stand by them every day.

History: The roots of Police Commemoration Day are traced back to the tumultuous events of 1958 and 1959 when the relationship between India and China was strained due to political and geographical issues.

On October 21, 1959, China allegedly initiated its first attack on India in the Aksai Chin region, resulting in the tragic loss of 10 lives and the capture of seven members from the Intelligence Bureau and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The attack occurred during a search mission led by Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (DCIO) Shri Karam Singh, where the Chinese army ambushed the party, leading to casualties, captures, and injuries.

The bodies of the martyrs were handed over to the nation three weeks later, and The Annual Conference of Inspectors General of Police of States and Union Territories held in January 1960 decided that October 21 would henceforth be observed as Commemoration Day or Martyr’s Day.

Every year, members of Police Forces from different parts of the country trek to Hot Springs to pay homage to those gallant martyrs.

Hot Springs in Aksai Chin: