National Police Commemoration Day: A Tribute To The Martyrs In Khaki Uniform

In India, Police Commemoration Day is observed on October 21 to pay tribute to police officers who die while on duty. This solemn day provides an opportunity to express gratitude to the officers currently serving and their families who stand by them every day.
History: The roots of Police Commemoration Day are traced back to the tumultuous events of 1958 and 1959 when the relationship between India and China was strained due to political and geographical issues.
On October 21, 1959, China allegedly initiated its first attack on India in the Aksai Chin region, resulting in the tragic loss of 10 lives and the capture of seven members from the Intelligence Bureau and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
The attack occurred during a search mission led by Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (DCIO) Shri Karam Singh, where the Chinese army ambushed the party, leading to casualties, captures, and injuries.
The bodies of the martyrs were handed over to the nation three weeks later, and The Annual Conference of Inspectors General of Police of States and Union Territories held in January 1960 decided that October 21 would henceforth be observed as Commemoration Day or Martyr’s Day.
Every year, members of Police Forces from different parts of the country trek to Hot Springs to pay homage to those gallant martyrs.
Hot Springs in Aksai Chin:
- Hot Spring in Aksai Chin in Ladakh is situated between 15,000 and 16,000 ft above sea level on the Indo-Tibet border.
- In 1959, observing the heightened activity of the Chinese Army, the Indo–Tibetan Border Force consisting of personnel from CRPF, as well as other forces were deployed to guard the Indo-Tibet border.
Significance:
- Keeping Memories Alive: This day ensures that the memories of the brave officers who sacrificed their lives to protect the nation remain alive in our collective consciousness.
- A Reminder to Be Grateful: Police Commemoration Day serves as a poignant reminder to express gratitude not only to serving officers but also to their families who make significant sacrifices.
- Keeping Us Grounded: By commemorating this day, we stay connected to our history and acknowledge the ongoing sacrifices made by officers to ensure the safety and protection of the nation. It prompts us never to take their dedication for granted.
How to Observe National Police Commemoration Day 2024:
- Watch the Parade: Pay tribute to the martyrs by watching the Police Commemoration Day Parade on television or the internet.
- Visit the National Police Memorial: If possible, plan a visit to the National Police Memorial in New Delhi to honour the gallant men who served the nation.
- Support Martyrs’ Families: Contribute to organisations supporting the families of martyrs, assisting, especially those who lost their breadwinners.
Fascinating Insights into the Police Force:
- The Bigger the Mustache, the Better: Police in a district in India's Madhya Pradesh state are being paid to grow moustaches because bosses believe it makes them command more respect.
- UP rewards cops with robust moustaches for reviving the old trend. Initially, it was Rs 50 per month. Now, it has been increased to Rs 250 in 2019.
- A Skewed Ratio: With only 154 police officers for every 100,000 people, the police force faces a challenging ratio. As per the Data on police organisations 2023 by Bureau of Police Research and Development (As of January 1, 2023).
- The Toll of the Job: Mumbai records the highest number of police suicides in India, as per a National Crime Records Bureau report.
- Friends through Football: In Delhi, a non-governmental organisation conducts children’s football games with the police to foster a positive relationship.
- Camo in Khaki: The khaki uniform, synonymous with Indian police, originated from British officers wearing their white uniforms to conceal dust marks in the dusty Indian environment.
Martyrs of Indian Police:
- Since Independence till August 31, 2020, a total of 35,403 police personnel have laid down their lives to safeguard the integrity of the nation and provide security to the people of this country.
- From September 2017 to August 2018, as many as 414 police personnel have laid down their lives. In 2017, 106 Indian Army soldiers have laid down their lives.
National Police Memorial: The National Police Memorial has been established in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. On October 21, 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the National Police Museum located at the site of the Police Memorial.
All the States/UT Police Forces and various CAPFs/CPOs provided old photographs, documents, weapons and other memorabilia as their contribution to the Police Museum. A Gujarat-based agency, Vama Communications curated the Museum by creatively combining relevant material and information collected for display.
- Area: 6.3 Acres
- Museum: 1,600 Sq. Mtrs
- Central Sculpture: 30ft x 8ft x 8ft
- Location: 27, Kautilya Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, Delhi 11001
