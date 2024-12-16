ETV Bharat / bharat

National Pensioners Day - Empowering The Pensioners In India

Hyderabad: 17th December is observed as Pensioners Day in India to remember, with gratefulness, the late D.S Nakara, who fought for years to bring dignity and grace to the community, through the judgment.

History of the Day: It was on this day in 1982 that the Supreme Court delivered a landmark judgment guaranteeing dignity and decency to retired officials and pensioners. The day is observed in the backdrop of the historic verdict of the Supreme Court on pension on December 17, 1982. D. S. Nakara, who retired from the Department of Defense, approached the court after being denied pension benefits.

The liberal pension system implemented by the Centre in 1979 was relatively beneficial for pensioners. However, it was limited to those who retired after March 31, 1979. D. S. Nakara approached the court against this discrimination.

History of the Pension System in India: The history of the Indian pension system dates back to the colonial period of British India. The Royal Commission on Civil Establishments, in 1881, first awarded pension benefits to government employees. The Government of India Acts of 1919 and 1935 made further provisions. These schemes were later consolidated and expanded to provide retirement benefits to the entire public sector working population.

After several agitations by central employees, a comprehensive pension law was passed in independent India. It is known as the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972. It was passed by Parliament after detailed discussion under Articles 148(5) and 309 of the Constitution.

A central employee with 33 years of service will get a pension of 50 per cent of the average salary of the last 36 months on retirement. Later, considering the demands of the organisations and accepting the recommendations of the Pay Commissions, the Pension Act was amended in 1972.

The Supreme Court in its 1982 judgment said that denying benefits on the basis of the date of retirement is a complete injustice, discriminatory and a denial of equality. The Supreme Court also ordered to provide benefits to those who came under the ambit of the Pension Act, 1972 and those who retired from the armed forces. That judgment is known as the Magna Carta of pensioners.

But instead of ensuring pension, the rulers adopted strategies to sabotage the existing pension scheme itself. The first NDA government, led by A B Vajpayee, implemented the participatory pension scheme instead of the statutory pension. Those appointed before January 1, 2004, and the armed forces were temporarily excluded from the new pension scheme.

The first UPA government led by Manmohan Singh was unable to introduce and pass the PFRDA (Pension Fund Regulatory Development Authority) in Parliament due to opposition from the Left. It was approved in Parliament on September 6, 2013, with the help of the BJP during the second UPA government.

Pensioners are facing more challenges after the Modi government came to power. The 7th Pay Commission recommended only one thing in favour of central pensioners. That was the option of providing equality to pensioners to some extent.