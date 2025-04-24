National Panchayati Raj Day: Remembering Passing Of 73rd Amendment Act

In India April 24 is designated as National Panchayati Raj Day. The day is held to remember the passing of the 73rd Amendment to the Constitution on June 17, 1992, and on April 24, 1993, the law went into force. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh designated the first National Panchayati Raj Day on April 24, 2010.
There are 2.51 lakh panchayats in India which include 2.39 lakh grama panchayats, 589 district panchayats, and 6904 block panchayats. The impact of the 73rd Amendment in rural India is very visible as it has changed power equations irreversibly. Accordingly, the government of India decided in consultation with the states to celebrate Panchayati Raj Day.
Recently PAI has published a Panchayat Index report for the year of 2022-23, the data reveals that out of 2,55,699 Gram Panchayats, 2,16,285 submitted validated data. While 699 (0.3 per cent) Panchayats emerged as Front Runners, 77,298 (35.8 per cent) were Performers, 1,32,392 (61.2 per cent) were Aspirants while 5,896(2.7 per cent) Gram Panchayats were at the Beginner Level.
None of the Gram Panchayat is qualified as an Achiever. As of now, no inter-state comparison has been done. State-wise, Gujarat led the pack with 346 Gram Panchayat as Front Runners, followed by Telangana with 270 Front Runners.
History National Panchayati Raj Day: The constitution of the 73rd Amendment Act of 1992 that came into force with effect on April 24, 1993, has vested constitutional status on Panchayati Raj Institutions. This marks the moment in the history of decentralization of political power to the grassroots level. As a result, it was determined to delegate democracy's authority. For this reason, a panel headed by Balwantrai Mehta was established in 1957 to meet the demand. And for the first moment in decades, Panchayati Raj was established in India.
Passage of the Bill: The 73rd Constitutional Amendment Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on December 22, 1992, and by the Rajya Sabha on December 23, 1992.
State Approval: Following its passage in Parliament, it was ratified by 17 state legislatures and received the President’s assent on 23 April 1993.
Implementation: The Act came into effect on April 24, 1993, marking a new chapter in India’s governance system.
Theme National Panchayati Raj Day: This year 2025 there is no theme for National Panchayati Raj Day 2025 in India but an award ceremony appreciates the best panchayats across the country. These awards are a way of recognition for the work done by these panchayats in improving the lives of rural households.
Significance National Panchayati Raj Day: The significance of this day lies in recognising the crucial role of Panchayati Raj institutions in rural development and local governance. The system's goal is to empower, enable, and hold Panchayati Raj institutions accountable to guarantee inclusive development, social justice, and effective service delivery to improve the lives of those living in rural India.
Panchayats, the third tier of government and the primary interface between the rural communities and the union government are essential to advance Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business in rural India. The digital efforts of the Ministry play a pivotal role in fostering self-sufficiency, establishing sustainable livelihoods, bolstering inclusive development, and propelling the Localisation of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs) throughout Gram Panchayats around the country.
The Panchayati Raj Act: The Panchayati Raj Act, formally known as the 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act of 1992, was introduced to empower and strengthen local self-governance in rural India. This act established a structured three-tier system of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) at the village, intermediate, and district levels.
Features of the Panchayati Raj Act: The Gram Sabha consists of all adult members of a village and serves as the foundation of the system. Governance follows a three-tier structure at the village, intermediate, and district levels. Elections for Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) are held every five years. Seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and women to ensure representation.
Panchayats have a tenure of five years, with provisions for early dissolution if required. The State Election Commission oversees and conducts PRI elections. States define the powers and functions of Panchayats. The Finance Commission reviews PRIs' financial status and provides resource allocation recommendations. The 11th Schedule outlines the powers, authority, and responsibilities of PRIs.
National Panchayati Raj Day Celebrations: National Panchayati Raj Day is celebrated across India with a range of events and initiatives aimed at promoting and strengthening local governance. The Ministry of Panchayati Raj honors outstanding Panchayats by presenting awards like the Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar and the Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Puraskar to recognize excellence in performance.
Workshops and seminars are organized to provide training and facilitate discussions, helping elected representatives and officials enhance their skills. Additionally, elected Panchayat members have the opportunity to interact with national and state leaders, sharing their experiences and challenges to foster better understanding and collaboration.
The Ministry of Panchayat: The Ministry of Panchayati Raj, a branch of the Government of India, is dedicated to promoting decentralization and strengthening local governance across the states. Established in May 2004, it operates under the leadership of a cabinet-ranked minister. Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh, also known as Lalan Singh, currently holds this position.
The Digital Panchayat: The Digital Panchayat initiative, part of the Digital India Programme, focuses on enhancing the transparency, accountability, and efficiency of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs).Spearheaded by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, the initiative includes the e-Panchayat Mission Mode Project (MMP), featuring the eGramSwaraj application. This platform unifies various aspects of Panchayat operations, including planning, budgeting, accounting, monitoring, and asset management, into a single digital system.
Vision for the Future: On the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day in 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed elected representatives and emphasized eliminating the practice of undue influence by “sarpanch patis.” He called for genuine empowerment of women leaders and greater accountability in local governance.
Moving forward, the focus remains on:
- Strengthening financial autonomy of Panchayats.
- Promoting digital governance through e-Panchayat initiatives.
- Encouraging women and youth participation in local governance.
- Enhancing transparency and accountability in decision-making processes.