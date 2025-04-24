ETV Bharat / bharat

National Panchayati Raj Day: Remembering Passing Of 73rd Amendment Act

In India April 24 is designated as National Panchayati Raj Day. The day is held to remember the passing of the 73rd Amendment to the Constitution on June 17, 1992, and on April 24, 1993, the law went into force. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh designated the first National Panchayati Raj Day on April 24, 2010.

There are 2.51 lakh panchayats in India which include 2.39 lakh grama panchayats, 589 district panchayats, and 6904 block panchayats. The impact of the 73rd Amendment in rural India is very visible as it has changed power equations irreversibly. Accordingly, the government of India decided in consultation with the states to celebrate Panchayati Raj Day.

Recently PAI has published a Panchayat Index report for the year of 2022-23, the data reveals that out of 2,55,699 Gram Panchayats, 2,16,285 submitted validated data. While 699 (0.3 per cent) Panchayats emerged as Front Runners, 77,298 (35.8 per cent) were Performers, 1,32,392 (61.2 per cent) were Aspirants while 5,896(2.7 per cent) Gram Panchayats were at the Beginner Level.

None of the Gram Panchayat is qualified as an Achiever. As of now, no inter-state comparison has been done. State-wise, Gujarat led the pack with 346 Gram Panchayat as Front Runners, followed by Telangana with 270 Front Runners.

History National Panchayati Raj Day: The constitution of the 73rd Amendment Act of 1992 that came into force with effect on April 24, 1993, has vested constitutional status on Panchayati Raj Institutions. This marks the moment in the history of decentralization of political power to the grassroots level. As a result, it was determined to delegate democracy's authority. For this reason, a panel headed by Balwantrai Mehta was established in 1957 to meet the demand. And for the first moment in decades, Panchayati Raj was established in India.

Passage of the Bill: The 73rd Constitutional Amendment Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on December 22, 1992, and by the Rajya Sabha on December 23, 1992.

State Approval: Following its passage in Parliament, it was ratified by 17 state legislatures and received the President’s assent on 23 April 1993.

Implementation: The Act came into effect on April 24, 1993, marking a new chapter in India’s governance system.

Theme National Panchayati Raj Day: This year 2025 there is no theme for National Panchayati Raj Day 2025 in India but an award ceremony appreciates the best panchayats across the country. These awards are a way of recognition for the work done by these panchayats in improving the lives of rural households.

Significance National Panchayati Raj Day: The significance of this day lies in recognising the crucial role of Panchayati Raj institutions in rural development and local governance. The system's goal is to empower, enable, and hold Panchayati Raj institutions accountable to guarantee inclusive development, social justice, and effective service delivery to improve the lives of those living in rural India.