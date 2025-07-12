National Overseas Scholarship: 106 Selected In First Round For SC And Other Reserved Categories

New Delhi: A total of 106 candidates have been selected in the first round for National Overseas Scholarship (NOS) for Scheduled Caste (SC), denotified nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes, landless agricultural labourers and traditional artisans category for the year 2025-26.

The scheme under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment provides financial assistance to the selected candidates for pursuing Master's level courses and PhD courses abroad in institutions/universities accredited by the government/authorised body of that country in any field of study.

In each year, 125 candidates are selected under the scheme. Out of these, 115 are reserved for students belonging to SC, six for de-notified, nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes and four slots for landless agricultural labourers and traditional artisans candidates.

Under the NOS scheme, the funds are not directly disbursed to the students. The funds are allocated to Indian Missions abroad, which make payments of tuition fees/maintenance allowance/other allowances to the university/students, as per the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

According to the result of the NOS for SC and denotified nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes, landless agricultural labourers and traditional artisans, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, a total of 440 applications were received through the NOS portal for the first round for 2025-26. Notably, in case the slots in the 1st round of selection remain unfilled, these slots will be filled in the second round.

"All the online applications received in the first round were considered and examined. In all, 106 candidates have been placed on the selected list. Out of these, initially, the provisional award letters will be issued to the candidates from serial numbers 1 to 40. Provisional award letters to the remaining candidates (from serial number 41 to 106) in the selected list may be issued in due course, subject to availability of funds," read the result issued by the Under Secretary of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Sixty-four eligible candidates have been placed in the non-selected list, and 270 candidates rejected on account of non-fulfilment of eligibility criteria/incomplete application and various other reasons, it said.

"The portal will be reopened for the second round in September/October 2025, for inviting applications against current vacant slots and the slots, which may fall vacant on account of withdrawals/cancellation of the provisional award letters for any reason, of candidates selected in the 1st round. However, the reopening of the portal for the second round will depend on the availability of funds," read the result.

It said the candidature of the selected candidates is "provisional" subject to being found eligible in all respects and availability of funds during the financial year 2025-26. The candidates would be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, caste, denotified, nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes certificate, landless agricultural labourers and traditional artisans certificate, and income before sanction/release of funds under the scheme.

The selection would be confirmed subject to verification of all original documents and fulfilment of the other eligibility requirements as per scheme guidelines, it said.

"Provisional award letters will be issued to selected candidates soon. The selection would only be confirmed after the verification of all original documents and fulfilment of the other eligibility requirements, like submission of bonds, confirmation of admission, accreditation of college/university by Indian Missions abroad, as per scheme guidelines. The provisional award letter, however, will not bestow any legal right on the candidate to claim a scholarship under the scheme," read the result.

The award will be cancelled if any information/documents submitted by the candidate are found to be false/ incorrect, it said.

