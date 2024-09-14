National Mission For Mentoring Enhances Professional Development For Over 1 Lakh Teachers

New Delhi: The National Mission for Mentoring (NMM), a flagship initiative of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), has made significant strides in advancing the professional development of educators across the country. Launched in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, NMM aims to provide teachers with comprehensive guidance and resources to excel in their roles and meet contemporary educational challenges.
The NMM programme has successfully engaged over 1,00,000 teachers from PM SHRI schools nationwide. This outreach underscores the programme’s commitment to capacity building and fostering cross-learning among educators. By creating a network of skilled mentors, NMM plays a pivotal role in equipping teachers with the tools necessary to achieve the educational goals outlined in NEP 2020.
The initiative aligns with NEP 2020’s emphasis on continuous professional development, which is crucial for keeping pace with evolving educational standards and pedagogical practices. Through NMM, teachers receive targeted support and training, enhancing their skills and effectiveness in the classroom. This capacity-building effort is designed to promote high-quality education and ensure that educators are well-prepared to meet the demands of the 21st century.
NMM’s focus on mentorship not only provides teachers with immediate professional development, but also cultivates a culture of ongoing learning and collaboration. By promoting knowledge sharing and best practices, the programme helps educators enhance their teaching strategies and contribute to the overall improvement of the education system.
The Ministry of Education posted on X, “National Mission for Mentoring (NMM), a flagship programme designed by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), is dedicated to realising the vision of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 by providing teachers across the country with the guidance and professional development necessary to excel in their roles. By building a network of skilled mentors, NMM plays a crucial role in empowering educators to meet the nation's 21st-century goals.”
“More than one lakh PM SHRI school teachers from across the country were sensitised under NMM promoting capacity building and cross-learning. This initiative aligns with NEP 2020 focus on continuous professional development, further strengthening the teaching community and advancing its educational aspirations.”
The successful sensitisation of over one lakh teachers highlights the broad impact of NMM and its alignment with the goals of NEP 2020. As the education sector continues to evolve, initiatives like NMM are crucial in supporting educators and driving progress towards a more effective and inclusive education system.
In summary, the National Mission for Mentoring stands as a testament to India’s commitment to educational excellence and professional development. By empowering teachers and strengthening the teaching community, NMM is helping to shape a brighter future for education in India.
