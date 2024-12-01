ETV Bharat / bharat

NMC’s Show-Cause Notice To 198 Medical Colleges Over Stipend Issue

The NMC notice has been sent to 115 government and 83 private medical colleges including Maulana Azad Medical College, Dr RML Hospital among others.

NMC’s Show-Cause Notice To 198 Medical Colleges Over Stipend Issue
The National Medical Commission (NMC) (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a show-cause notice to medical colleges across India who have not submitted details about the stipend paid to interns and residents.

The notice, issued recently, has been sent to 198 medical colleges including 115 government and 83 private medical colleges. Some of the colleges include Maulana Azad Medical College, Dr RML Hospital among others.

The notification issued by NMC said, “It is observed that the requisite data is still to be furnished by many colleges on the E-mail IDs provided as above. The failure of these medical colleges in submitting the information regarding payment of stipends to the interns/residents is considered seriously, and the medical colleges as per the attached list who have not submitted the requisite information, are hereby directed to show cause as to why penal action should not be taken against them for their failure to submit the information and details of the stipend paid.”

In another notification, the NMC asked the medical colleges to submit their annual declaration form by December 10. The deadline has been extended from November 30 to December 10.

Submission of Annual Declaration details and data is mandatory for all medical colleges and institutions except those colleges granted a Letter of Permission (LOP) in the year 2024 and that have not admitted students in the college for the year 2024-25.

“This may be treated as the last opportunity to provide the required information to National Medical Commission which is mandatory as per the Chapter II of MSMER2023, failing to adhere to the required provisions of the above Regulation will also be subject to strict penalties as laid down in Chapter –II- of MSMER 2023,” an official notification by the NMC stated.

The submission of duly completed Annual Declaration Form of each college on NMC portal is mandatory for annual renewal of permission of UG-MBBS seats. The institute will not permit any seat in case the college/institution fails to submit the annual declaration within the specified time period.

“The colleges/institutes that fail to submit the Annual Declaration Form will not be permitted to conduct admission in MBBS course for the academic year 2025-26,” the notification read.

