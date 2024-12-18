NIA Chargesheets Two Key Aides Of Khalistani Terrorist Landa

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency has charge-sheeted two key aides of designated terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa of the banned Babbar Khalsa International outfit in a Punjab terror conspiracy case, according to the probe agency on Wednesday. Jaspreet Singh of Punjab's Ferozepur district and Baljeet Singh of Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district were charge-sheeted on Tuesday before the NIA special court in Mohali, it said.

They were identified by NIA as members of a terror gang formed by foreign-based Khalistani terrorist Landa, said a statement issued by the probe agency. A probe by the NIA found Jaspreet Singh to be an important on-ground operative of Landa and his associate Pattu Khaira, while Baljeet Singh was involved in supplying weapons to members of the Landa gang and other gangsters.

It further emerged during the investigation that Jaspreet Singh was involved in Landa's drug smuggling and extortion network aimed at generating funds for BKI, the NIA claimed. Baljeet was manufacturing weapons locally and using social media to supply them to operatives of the Landa gang, it added. He was one of the various weapons suppliers with whom the terrorists had tied up across the country for the supply of arms and ammunition, the NIA said.

In the course of the investigation, NIA seized various arms, ammunition, narcotics and drug money, digital devices, and other incriminating articles from the accused.