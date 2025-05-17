ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Arrests 2 Members Of ISIS Sleeper Cell's Module From Mumbai Airport

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two absconders allegedly part of a sleeper cell of terrorist outfit ISIS from Mumbai airport, officials said on Saturday. The duo were wanted in a 2023 case related to the fabrication and testing of IEDs in Pune, Maharashtra, they said.

The accused, identified as Abdullah Faiyaz Shaikh alias Diaperwala and Talha Khan, were intercepted by the Bureau of Immigration at the Mumbai International Airport Terminal 2 last night when they tried to return to India from Jakarta, Indonesia, where they had been hiding, the officials said.

The NIA team then took them into custody and arrested them. According to a statement by the probe agency, the two accused had been on the run for more than two years and also had non-bailable warrants issued against them by the NIA Special Court, Mumbai. The NIA had also declared a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh each for information about the two accused.

The case relates to a criminal conspiracy by these men, along with eight other Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) Pune sleeper cell members already arrested and in judicial custody, the statement said. They had conspired to commit terrorist acts with the aim to disturb India's peace and communal harmony by waging a war against the Government of India in furtherance of the ISIS agenda to establish Islamic rule in the country through violence and terror, it added.