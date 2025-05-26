CRPF ASI Arrested By NIA For Spying For Pakistan

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a CRPF personnel for allegedly spying for Pakistan, officials said on Monday.

The accused, Moti Ram Jat, was actively involved in espionage activity and had been sharing classified information related to national security with the Pakistan intelligence officers (PIOs) since 2023, they said. Jat, an assistant sub-inspector with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), was receiving funds from the PIOs through various conduits, officials said.

The anti-terror agency has arrested Jat from Delhi and is interrogating him, PTI reported, quoting officials. Meanwhile, the CRPF said it has dismissed Jat from the service.

Jat came under the scanner in the course of close monitoring of his social media activity by the CRPF, in coordination with the central agencies, during which he was found to have "acted in violation of established norms and protocols," according to a statement issued by the CRPF.

He was handed over to the NIA for further inquiry, it said. "Concurrently, the individual has been dismissed from service with effect from 21.05.2025, under the relevant provisions of the Constitution of India read with the CRPF Rules," the statement said. Jat was produced before a special court here, which has remanded him to the NIA custody till June 6.