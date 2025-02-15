National Interest Must Be Kept Above Personal And Political Interests: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

Jammu: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said that it is the supreme duty of everybody to keep the national interest above everything, be it personal or political interest.

"Prioritising national interest over political and personal interest is above everything and nationalism is our identity," Dhankhar said while addressing the 10th convocation of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) at Kakryal area of Katra in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Dhankhar along with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah handed over the degrees to the graduates in the convocation.

Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted the positive aspects of the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and said that it was a temporary provision.

"The architect of the Constitution of India Dr. B R Ambedkar had refused to draft this article," the Vice President said. "The aspirations of generations found wings when the constitutional walls of separation crumbled in 2019 with the historic abrogation of Article 370. What was once called heaven on earth is now a symbol of hope and prosperity. A great son of the soil once voiced the demand for ‘Ek Desh Mein Ek Nishan, Ek Vidhan, Ek Pradhan.’ That dream has been accomplished. Where there was once disorder, we now witness real order and stability," he added.

Highlighting the importance of duties, Vice President Dhankhar said, "Every individual has certain duties. Our culture teaches us what our duties are. We must discharge our civic duties diligently, and when we do so, the results will be remarkable. We must march ahead, fast-tracking our journey toward a developed 'Bharat'. One significant step in this direction is the transformation from the 'Danda Vidhan' to the 'Nyaya Vidhan'—unshackling the colonial mindset."