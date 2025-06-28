National Insurance Awareness Day: A Reminder To Review Your Coverage

Hyderabad: National Insurance Awareness Day is celebrated every year on June 28. This day focuses on the importance of having insurance and helps people understand its benefits. It also reminds everyone to regularly check their insurance plans to ensure they are current and meet their needs.

Insurance offers security, covering loved ones and recovering losses in the event of damage, illness, or death. From term insurance to life insurance, to health insurance, to home insurance, to car insurance, and more, these policies offer a layer of protection.

India's Life Insurance Market:

India's Insurance industry is one of the premium sectors experiencing upward growth. The life insurance market in the country is expected to grow at 10.5% over the next ten years, which is higher than the global average of 5%, according to a report by Allianz Global Insurance, published in May 2025.

This growth is attributed to increasing economic activity and supportive government policies. Most growth will occur in the life insurance segment, mainly driven by Asia, with China leading. To support this expansion, India has raised the Foreign Direct Investment limit to 100% from 74%.

Significance:

Insurance shields us from life's unexpected curveballs. Whether it's health, car, home, or any other type of coverage, insurance offers financial protection and support during challenging times. On National Insurance Awareness Day, people are encouraged to take a closer look at our insurance policies and ensure they align with our current needs and circumstances. It's a day to review our coverage limits, deductibles, and premiums, making sure we understand what our policies truly offer. It is also an opportunity to ask questions, seek clarification, and address any concerns we may have with our insurance providers. A number of campaigns and events are organised to help people and spread awareness about the importance of having insurance coverage.

Importance of Insurance:

Insurance is a mechanism that provides financial protection to individuals, businesses, and other entities against the risk of loss, damage, or liability. Insurance is an assurance against uncertainty. Buying insurance early in life is advisable as it becomes a more expensive proposition as one grows older.

Insurance helps to mitigate financial risks associated with everyday life. For example, health insurance covers medical expenses, life insurance provides financial support to the family in case of the policyholder's death, and property insurance covers damage or loss to property. This protection helps individuals and families to maintain their standard of living during difficult times.

History of Insurance in Modern India: