National Highways To Get QR Code Sign Boards For Ease Of Commuting

New Delhi: In a bid to enhance transparency and provide ‘ease of commuting’ to people, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will install project information sign boards with ‘Quick Response (QR) Codes’ along the National Highway stretches, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said on Friday.

The move is aimed at providing relevant project-specific information and emergency helpline numbers to National Highway commuters. ​

According to the Ministry, the vertical QR Code sign boards will provide project-specific information including National Highway number, Highway chainage, project length, construction and maintenance periods, contact numbers for Highway Patrol, Toll Manager, Project Manager, Resident Engineer, Emergency Helpline 1033, NHAI field office as well as details about nearby facilities like hospitals, petrol pumps, toilets, police stations, restaurants, distance to toll plaza, truck lay bye, puncher repair shop and vehicle service stations/e-Charging Station and others.