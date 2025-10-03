National Highways To Get QR Code Sign Boards For Ease Of Commuting
The QR Code sign boards will provide project-specific information and emergency helpline numbers to the National Highway commuters.
Published : October 3, 2025 at 3:48 PM IST
New Delhi: In a bid to enhance transparency and provide ‘ease of commuting’ to people, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will install project information sign boards with ‘Quick Response (QR) Codes’ along the National Highway stretches, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said on Friday.
The move is aimed at providing relevant project-specific information and emergency helpline numbers to National Highway commuters.
According to the Ministry, the vertical QR Code sign boards will provide project-specific information including National Highway number, Highway chainage, project length, construction and maintenance periods, contact numbers for Highway Patrol, Toll Manager, Project Manager, Resident Engineer, Emergency Helpline 1033, NHAI field office as well as details about nearby facilities like hospitals, petrol pumps, toilets, police stations, restaurants, distance to toll plaza, truck lay bye, puncher repair shop and vehicle service stations/e-Charging Station and others.
"For enhanced visibility, the ‘QR Code’ sign boards will be placed near wayside amenities, rest areas, toll plazas, truck lay-byes, highway start/end points, and signages for the convenience of National Highway users," a statement issued by the Ministry read.
The QR Code sign boards will not only help to enhance road safety through better access to emergency and local information but also go a long way in improving user experience and awareness about National Highways across the country.
Earlier this year, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, lauded the road signages in European countries and sought to replicate those in India to prevent accidents. He had also asked the International Road Federation to submit a report on the best practices in foreign nations.
Also Read