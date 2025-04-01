ETV Bharat / bharat

NHAI Hikes Toll Charges By 4-5 Per Cent Across Country

New Delhi: Commuters on national highways and expressways will need to pay more for their road journeys, as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has increased toll charges by an average of 4 to 5 per cent on highway sections across the country.

The revised toll charges for motorists on national highways across the country have come into effect from Tuesday, a senior highways ministry official told PTI. NHAI notifies toll rate hikes for all the national highways and expressways separately.

According to him, the change in toll fee is part of an annual exercise to revise the rates that are linked to the changes in the wholesale price index-based inflation. Every year, it is implemented on April 1.