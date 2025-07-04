ETV Bharat / bharat

National Herald Case: Singhvi Defends Sonia Gandhi, Questions ED’s Political Motives

New Delhi: Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case, questioned the investigation of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the court. Arguing in a Delhi court on Friday, he said that this case is "really strange" and "unprecedented".

Singhvi said, "This is an alleged case of money laundering without any property, without any use or projection of property. This is strange, more than strange."

He made this statement after the arguments presented by Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, who claimed that the Gandhi family is the beneficial owner of Young Indian Company and alleged a conspiracy and money laundering in the fraudulent acquisition of assets worth over Rs 2,000 crore belonging to Associated Journals Limited (AJL).

The ED has accused Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, late Congress leaders Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, along with Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda, and the private company Young Indian, of conspiracy and money laundering in the fraudulent takeover of properties worth over Rs 2,000 crore belonging to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the publisher of the National Herald newspaper.

What arguments were put forward during the arguments between ED and Singhvi?

The ED alleges that the Gandhi family held 76 per cent shares in Young Indian, which fraudulently grabbed AJL's assets in exchange for a loan of Rs 90 crore. However, Singhvi said that this exercise was done to make AJL debt-free.