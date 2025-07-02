ETV Bharat / bharat

National Herald Case: Gandhi Family Acquired Assets Worth Rs 2000 Crore For Rs 50 Lakh, ED Tells Delhi Court

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has accused senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of acquiring property worth Rs 2000 crore for just Rs 50 lakh through their company Young Indian.

During the hearing in the National Herald case on Tuesday, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, representing the ED, told Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court that after acquiring Associated Journals Limited (AJL), Young Indian Limited, a company controlled by the Gandhi family, announced that it would not publish the National Herald newspaper.

Raju informed the court that AJL owns properties in Delhi, Lucknow, Bhopal, Indore, Panchkula, Patna and other cities across the country. He said that these properties were allocated by the Central and various state governments after India attained Independence in 1947.

The ED further alleged that these properties were transferred to Young Indian for commercial gain. Notably, on May 21, the agency had stated that Sonia and Rahul Gandhi earned Rs 142 crore through criminal means in the case.

The ED claimed that the Gandhi family retained and used funds generated through criminal activity, and that a prima facie case of money laundering exists against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others. In November 2023, the agency had seized assets worth Rs 751.9 crore belonging to the National Herald.

According to the ED, the beneficial ownership of Young Indian has always remained with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

Background And Legal Proceedings

On May 2, the court had issued notices to seven accused, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The ED filed its prosecution complaint on April 15 under sections 44 and 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).