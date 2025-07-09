ETV Bharat / bharat

National Herald Case: ED Refutes Gandhi Family's Claim Of 'No Control Over Publisher AJL'

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday told a Delhi court that the Gandhi family's claim of having no control over Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the publisher of National Herald, is false.

During the hearing at the Rouse Avenue Court, the agency accused senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of fraudulently acquiring property worth Rs 2000 crore belonging to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the original publisher of the National Herald newspaper.

Submiting arguments in the National Herald case, the ED reportedly rejected the Gandhi family's claims that they have no control over AJL.

Appearing on behalf of ED, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju claimed that Young Indian, the company linked to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, was a medium for generating criminal proceeds amounting to Rs 2,000 crore. Calling other accused "mere puppets", he argued that the shareholding was nominal and the real control of AJL remained with the Gandhi family.

Earlier, senior advocates RS Cheema and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Rahul and Sonia Gandhi respectively, dismissed the ED's allegations as baseless. They said that the Congress never tried to sell AJL and rather aimed to save an institution tied to India's freedom movement. They also maintained that Young Indian is a non-profit entity and that legal steps were taken to make AJL debt-free.