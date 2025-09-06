ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Submits Key Documents in National Herald Money Laundering Case, Sonia And Rahul Gandhi Accused

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday submitted two key documents in the National Herald-linked money laundering case before the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne ordered that the documents be shared with all proposed accused, including Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The matter will now be heard on September 16, when the court will take up arguments on cognizance of the ED complaint.

Appearing for the ED, Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju produced a copy of the 2014 complaint filed by Subramanian Swamy and a June 30, 2021, document. Both were admitted into the court record.

The case has seen multiple hearings in recent weeks. On August 7, the court had questioned the investigating officer on the Gandhis’ alleged role, while earlier it had sought clarification on the documents under scrutiny.

During arguments, ED contended that Congress donors were misled, with some even being promised election tickets. Raju also disputed the Gandhi family’s claim of having no control over Associated Journals Limited (AJL), asserting that AJL was the original publisher of the National Herald.