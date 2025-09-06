ED Submits Key Documents in National Herald Money Laundering Case, Sonia And Rahul Gandhi Accused
Rouse Avenue Court directed the ED to share two crucial documents with accused Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others in the high-profile National Herald case.
Published : September 6, 2025 at 11:35 PM IST
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday submitted two key documents in the National Herald-linked money laundering case before the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi.
Special Judge Vishal Gogne ordered that the documents be shared with all proposed accused, including Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The matter will now be heard on September 16, when the court will take up arguments on cognizance of the ED complaint.
Appearing for the ED, Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju produced a copy of the 2014 complaint filed by Subramanian Swamy and a June 30, 2021, document. Both were admitted into the court record.
The case has seen multiple hearings in recent weeks. On August 7, the court had questioned the investigating officer on the Gandhis’ alleged role, while earlier it had sought clarification on the documents under scrutiny.
During arguments, ED contended that Congress donors were misled, with some even being promised election tickets. Raju also disputed the Gandhi family’s claim of having no control over Associated Journals Limited (AJL), asserting that AJL was the original publisher of the National Herald.
In defence, senior advocate R.S. Cheema, representing Rahul Gandhi, argued that the Congress had no intention of selling AJL but sought to preserve it as part of the party’s legacy from the freedom movement. He questioned why the ED had ignored AJL’s Memorandum of Association, which explicitly tied its policies to the Congress.
Sonia Gandhi’s counsel, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, described the ED’s case as “surprising and unexpected,” stressing that Young Indian’s actions were aimed only at clearing AJL’s debts through legal means. He alleged that the case was revived years later on the basis of a personal complaint.
The court had earlier issued notices to seven accused, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Sam Pitroda, after the ED filed its prosecution complaint in April under Sections 44 and 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
