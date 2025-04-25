ETV Bharat / bharat

National Herald Case: Delhi Court Refuses To Issue Notice To Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi

Refusing to issue notice to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, the judge said that before passing any order, it will see if there is any deficiency.

File Photo: Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi (ANI)
By PTI

Published : April 25, 2025 at 5:36 PM IST

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday refused to issue notice to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others in the National Herald money laundering case for now.

Special judge Vishal Gogne was acting on a plea of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which claimed cognisance of the complaint (ED's equivalent to a chargesheet) cannot be taken without hearing the accused according to the new provisions of law.

"Don't want this order to be prolonged. Let notice be issued," ED told the court. The judge, however, said that before the court is satisfied that notice is required, it couldn't "pass such an order". Before the court passes any order, it has to see if there is any deficiency, the judge added.

"There are certain documents missing in the chargesheet as highlighted by Ahmad. ED is directed to file those documents. After that, the court will decide the issue of notice," the court said.

The ED said it was "very transparent". "Not hiding anything. Giving chance to them to come and give their point before cognisance is taken," the ED told the court. The judge posted the matter on May 2.

