ETV Bharat / bharat

National Herald Case: Court Defers Order On Cognisance Of ED Chargesheet

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday deferred its order on taking cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case. Court sources said the matter is now listed for August 8 for certain clarifications.

Special judge Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Court listed the matter for August 8 for certain clarifications. The court asked the investigating officer what Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have to do with this case.

The court had been hearing the submissions on the point of cognisance by the ED and the accused on a day-to-day basis since July 2.

The ED has accused Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, late party leaders Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, as well as Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda and a private company, Young Indian, of conspiracy and money laundering over the alleged fraudulent takeover of Rs 2,000 crore worth properties belonging to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which published the National Herald newspaper.