National Herald Case: Court Defers Order On Cognisance Of ED Chargesheet

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday deferred its order on taking cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case. Court sources said the matter is now listed for August 7 and 8 for certain clarifications.
Earlier on July 15, Special Judge Vishal Gogne had reserved the order for July 29 after noting that the submissions on the aspect of cognisance had been concluded.
The court had been hearing the submissions on the point of cognisance by the ED and the accused on a day-to-day basis since July 2.
The ED has accused Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, late party leaders Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, as well as Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda and a private company, Young Indian, of conspiracy and money laundering over the alleged fraudulent takeover of properties worth Rs 2,000 crore belonging to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), publisher of the National Herald newspaper.
Senior advocate RS Cheema, appearing for the Gandhis, had said that the Congress did not try to sell AJL, but wanted to save this institution, as it was a part of the freedom movement. He questioned why ED is not showing the Memorandum of Association of AJL.
AJL was founded in 1937 by Jawaharlal Nehru, JB Kriplani, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai and other Congress leaders, and its Memorandum of Association states that all its policies will be those of Congress.
The agency alleges that the Gandhis held the majority 76 per cent shares in Young Indian, which allegedly fraudulently usurped the assets of AJL in exchange for a Rs 90 crore loan. The chargesheet names Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Pitroda, Dubey, Sunil Bhandari, Young Indian and Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd.
