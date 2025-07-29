ETV Bharat / bharat

National Herald Case: Court Defers Order On Cognisance Of ED Chargesheet

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday deferred its order on taking cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case. Court sources said the matter is now listed for August 7 and 8 for certain clarifications.

Earlier on July 15, Special Judge Vishal Gogne had reserved the order for July 29 after noting that the submissions on the aspect of cognisance had been concluded.

The court had been hearing the submissions on the point of cognisance by the ED and the accused on a day-to-day basis since July 2.

The ED has accused Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, late party leaders Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, as well as Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda and a private company, Young Indian, of conspiracy and money laundering over the alleged fraudulent takeover of properties worth Rs 2,000 crore belonging to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), publisher of the National Herald newspaper.