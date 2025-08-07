National Handloom Day - Women Weavers Pitch In To Revive Patwa Toli’s Cloth Industry

Gaya: The women weavers of Patwa Toli in Gaya are scripting a story of economic turnaround against odds. Earlier confined to their houses and never crossing the thresholds, they have now taken over the power looms and handlooms, manufacturing cloth that is being supplied to various states. Their efforts have resulted in the revival of the industry that was on the brink of closure.

An example is that of Sita Devi, who works in Chotan Handloom. She said, “I not only manage the kitchen but also the handloom and power loom unit. The returns are not very good, but we have no other option.”

Women working at a factory (ETV Bharat)

When the ETV Bharat team reached Patwa Toli, which was once called the Manchester of Bihar, on National Handloom Day, it came across scores of women playing a leading role in weaving and making everything from thread to cloth while supplementing their husbands, who keep accounts and handle marketing.

Patwa Toli of Manpur is quite famous for its textile craft. There are more than 2000 houses of weavers here. The 15000-strong Patwa community is associated with weaving and contributes to the annual turnover of around Rs 400 crores. More than 2000 handlooms and around 10000 power looms are operated here, keeping alive the country's handloom industry.

Women are pitching in to ensure the economic future of their households, weaving threads from which articles like gamchha, bed sheet, dhoti, tribal sari, etc are made.

"We still have many handlooms operated by hand, even though power looms have also come around. We operate both to make threads and clothes. This involves a lot of hard work,” explained Sita Devi.

Pointing at the social changes, she said that earlier women were just confined to household chores while men managed everything from handloom to manufacturing and selling cloth, getting exhausted in the process.

"In such a situation, the women came forward to handle the weaving besides their kitchen work. Now we do all the manufacturing of clothes. My husband only looks after the business. He keeps the accounts and looks after marketing. Where to supply the goods is his responsibility," she explained while pointing out that the women have become self-reliant.

With the women taking over the looms, the dependence on external artisans declined, leading to the expenses coming down. With the household labour force in action, there is no time restriction. This has led to an increase in savings. But at the same time, the women remain overworked

Earlier, Sita Devi’s husband Chotan Prasad used to earn Rs 50,000 by running a handloom. Now he is earning Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 a month.

Chotan Prasad said that a time had come when the handloom and power loom owners were toying with the idea of closing down their units since the returns were on the decline. “But when the women came forward to take over the manufacturing, the enthusiasm returned,” he said.

The weavers have their set of demands that include setting up a weaver’s commission at the state level, besides a thread bank. They want the government to step in to ensure the survival of this industry. Encouraged by the participation of women in their work, many owners of the units are also thinking in terms of expanding their business.

"Clothes from Patwa Toli go to Bihar, Jharkhand, Bengal, Odisha and other states. Keeping accounts of all was very difficult. But now everything has become easy," Chotan Prasad said.

