National Handloom Day Observed to Create Awareness about India’s Rich Handloom Legacy & Socio-Economic Development

New Delhi : National Handloom Day is observed every year on August 7 to create awareness about India’s rich handloom legacy and its contribution to the socio-economic development of the country. To promote handlooms across the country, the government organizes various events to support and enhance the pride of handloom weavers.

The government started celebrating National Handloom Day with the first such celebration being held on August 7, 2015. The date was specifically chosen to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement which was launched on August 7, 1905 and encouraged indigenous industries, particularly handloom weavers, as per the Ministry of Textiles.

Taking to social media X, Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Department, Odisha posted, “National Handloom Day is just around the corner. It’s the perfect time to celebrate the 9 GI-tagged handloom treasures of Odisha. These pieces, recognized by their Geographical Indication (GI) tags, honour and protect the unique craftsmanship of our talented weavers.”

National Handloom Development Corporation Limited NHDC Textile posted, “To celebrate the 10th National Handloom Day, the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, cordially invites you to an Exclusive Handloom Expo by NHDC Ltd, at Handloom Haat, New Delhi from August 3 to 16 2024. Visit the Expo to get local products directly from weavers and artisans and promote My Product My Pride on social media.”

Continuing with the practice, the Development Commissioner for Handlooms, New Delhi has planned a week-long mix of activities such as exclusive exhibitions, a social media campaign, screening of short films, documentaries and other fitting events across the country coinciding with the main function to be held on August 7 in New Delhi to celebrate the day in a befitting fashion for promotion of Handlooms, Ministry of Textile said.

This year Handloom Day will be celebrated in the prominent 75 Handloom clusters and pockets by the Weavers’ Service Centres (WSCs), in the presence of local Members of Parliament, MLAs, designers, awardees, weavers and other stakeholders with promotional activities on handlooms. The key objective is to promote Handlooms, support the Handloom sector and enhance the pride of handloom weavers, the ministry said.